Whyte pulls out of heavyweight fight against Wallin

Recently, heavyweight boxer Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (28-2, 19 KO’s) was thrown an unfortunate setback. This unforeseen snafu took the shape of a shoulder injury. As a result, his upcoming October 30 bout with Otto Wallin (22-1, 14 KO’s) has now been derailed. The once largely unknown Wallin became a recognizable name following his September 14, 2019 dustup with “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury. There was a huge contingent of fans that believed the fight should have been stopped as the result of a huge cut Fury suffered.
