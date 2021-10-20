Whyte pulls out of heavyweight fight against Wallin

Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight bout against Otto Wallin is set to be called off at late notice after the Briton reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during his training camp. Whyte, the mandatory challenger to face Tyson Fury next, had been due to face Wallin on 30 October in London and was set to fly to the capital from Portugal this week. However, a report in The Sun claimed that Whyte has not travelled and is unable to train due to the injury. It remains to be seen whether the fight will be rescheduled or cancelled outright. As it stands, Whyte,...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO