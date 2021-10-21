CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABA Bank, Smart Axiata Deploy IPification's One-click Mobile Identity Solution

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABA Bank and Smart Axiata continue to lead Cambodia’s digitalization by introducing the secure and customer-friendly solution for users’ identification and protection with IPification, a one-click registration, authentication and fraud-prevention system. ABA Bank will introduce the seamless IPification technology to the subscribers of Smart Axiata, Cambodia’s leading telecommunications operator,...

www.thefastmode.com

