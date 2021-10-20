CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Jamie Foxx Won’t Get Married | RSMS

@Gary With Da Tea talks about Jamie Foxx, Drake, Kanye...

KXLY

Jamie Foxx admits to living with ‘regrets’

Jamie Foxx thinks all loving parents have “regrets”. The award-winning star – who has Corinne, 27, with Connie Kline and Annalise, 12, with Kristin Grannis – admits he’s learned some important life lessons through his kids. He explained: “You always live with regrets. But those regrets should teach you how...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jamie Foxx Talks Why He’ll Never Get Married Following Split From Katie Holmes After 6 Years

For years, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were Hollywood’s favorite undercover couple. Many fans were hoping the couple would go the distance despite never confirming their relationship. Unfortunately, those dreams were dashed as the couple reportedly called it quit in 2019 after years of breakup rumors. Now, Foxx seems to be enjoying his bachelorhood. Those betting on the Oscar winner moving from Leonardo DiCaprio territory into George Clooney mode may have to cut their losses. The Just Mercy star broke down why he’ll never get married.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Jamie Foxx is 'single and ready to mingle'

Jamie Foxx is "single and ready to mingle". The ‘Django Unchained’ actor is currently single but has suggested he now feels ready for another romance. Speaking about the current state of his love life, the 53-year-old star told 'Extra' host Cheslie Kryst: "I’m single … sangle." The Oscar-winning star -...
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Tommy Lee Jones Replaces Harrison Ford in THE BURIAL with Jamie Foxx

Tommy Lee Jones is set to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Amazon’s upcoming film project The Burial. Jones will be replacing Harrison Ford, who was originally cast in the film before he had to drop out. The project is based on Jonathan Harr’s 1999 article in the New Yorker about...
MOVIES
parentherald.com

Older Adoptive Parents Raise Jamie Foxx to be a Gentleman

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx did not grow up in a traditional family. Though he knew his mom and dad, it was his older adoptive parents, Estelle and Mark Talley, who raised and taught him how to be a gentleman. Recalling his young life in a piece on The Washington Post,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Up To Her Husband In Cute Photo

The Mexican-American actress looked stunning as she cozied up to her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, on a scenic boat ride. Salma Hayek is the true definition of a natural beauty. The 55-year-old actress showed once again that age is but a number when she went makeup-free for a stunning selfie she took with husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, on Tuesday (Sept. 28). In the snap, the Eternals star cuddled up to her French businessman beau as they enjoyed what seemed to be a romantic boat ride in the ocean. Salma gave the camera a sweet selfie, while François-Henri had a soft grin on his face.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Second Child: See Baby's First Photo

Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the R&B hitmaker revealed on Instagram that Goicoechea -- with whom he already shares 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo -- gave birth to their newborn on Sept. 29. He shared a black-and-white close-up photo of Sire's precious nose and mouth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Building Epic New Playroom for 3-Year-Old Daughter Stormi: Photo

Spoiling Stormi! Kylie Jenner showed the progress she’s making on daughter Stormi’s new space on Wednesday, October 13. “Storm’s new playroom I can’t wait,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned her Instagram Story. The reality star panned over a room heavily under construction, featuring arches and tunnels behind plastic sheet coverings.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES

