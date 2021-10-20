Attorneys Speaks On The Difference Between The Ahmaud Arbery & Trayvon Martin Cases | RSMS

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — February 23, 2020. The last moments of Ahmaud Arbery's life, nightmarishly captured on video as he's chased down by Greg McMichael and his son Travis before being shot and killed. Now, the McMichaels and their neighbor William Bryan, who recorded the infamous video, will go on trial...
When Trayvon Martin, 17, was chased down and shot dead by George Zimmerman in the town of Sanford, Florida on Feb. 23, 2012, after being deemed to be an “intruder” in the mostly-white community, many Blacks assumed that justice would be served. But the laws of the state of Florida allowed the so-called “security officer” Zimmerman to justify his actions and the jury to find him not guilty.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Thursday was the fourth day of jury selection, and attorneys on both sides continue to narrow down the original pool of 600 potential jurors to a group of 64 candidates. Eight additional jurors qualified Thursday, bringing the total to 16 qualified jurors. Attorneys said they believe...
One of the two accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery wants to keep jury from seeing images of a Confederate vanity license plate on his truck. The attorneys for the men brought up to trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery are asking a Georgia judge to ban images that show a Confederate vanity license plate on one of the accused killer’s truck.
Jury selection begins Monday for the three Georgia men accused in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, more than a year and a half after he was shot dead while jogging through a neighborhood near his home. Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, has long maintained that her son was targeted and killed...
Jury selection has started in the trial of three men who hunted down and shot an unarmed jogger in a Georgia suburb in February 2020. Yet the names of the actual defendants—Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan—are noticeably absent from the headlines and popular references to the case. The three men stand accused of nine charges, including five counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of malice murder, and yet—according to many headlines—it is their deceased victim, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who appears to be on trial.
More potential jurors will be questioned today as lawyers choose the men and women who will decide the guilt or innocence of three suspects charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery. Attorneys spent hours yesterday questioning the first panel of potential jurors, and the judge urged them to speed up.
BRUNSWICK, Ga, – As jury selection got slowly underway Monday in the trial of three men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery, potential jurors were asked questions, and many of those questions were about race. The killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, sparked a national outcry fueled by graphic...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Transformative Justice Coalition held a town hall Monday night that included attorney Ben Crump and Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus. During the selection process Monday, potential jurors faced many questions about race. A Jacksonville attorney, who is not affiliated with the Arbery case, explained that it’s something lawyers must do to find out whether a potential juror could make a decision based upon race rather than based upon the evidence being presented.
The defense attorneys for the white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are still bound and determined to put the victim on trial for his own death, despite the fact that the judge keeps telling them it ain’t happening. They’ve asked that Arbeyy’s mental health records be admitted into evidence. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said no. They’ve requested that a jury hears about Arbery’s past run-ins with the law. The judge said no. Now, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael are scraping the bottom of the “See, the Black guy’s a thug” barrel and are arguing the jury should know that Arbery was on probation on the day of his killing.
Jury selection has begun for the three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in Glynn County, Georgia. If the process goes as scheduled, shooter Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and the man who recorded the incident, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, will learn their fates in about a month.
Jury selection continues for the murder trial of three men charged with murdering Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery, 25. The process began on Monday and is expected to take a total of one to two weeks. As things stand, we can broadcast when jurors are brought in as groups of 20, but the pool feed must go mute when they go to individual voir dire. You can watch in the player above. The actual trial is set to last two to three weeks.
The murder trial of three men in February 2020’s fatal shooting will begin on Monday. Jury selection will take place Monday. Monday’s jury selection will begin in the murder trial for three white Georgia men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Abery, a 25 year-old Black man. Ahmaud was shot after being chased by his father and son in their pickup truck.
Teachers, auto mechanics and retirees summoned to jury duty in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery are being questioned about their thoughts on racism, their social media habits and whether they own guns, while hundreds more await their turn. Finding an impartial jury won’t be quick or easy in this coastal community of 85,000 people. The […]
Jury selection in the trial for three white men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, began Monday. Arbery’s killing garnered national attention after gruesome video of the incident went viral last year. The case has reignited discussions about racial profiling and citizen’s arrests.
Marcus Arbery Sr., the father of Ahmaud Arbery, spoke out about his son's death in an interview with CNN on Tuesday and described the killing as a "lynching." "It's still emotional for my family because it's a raw trauma," the grieving father told CNN. "You know, to watch my son get lynched like that by three white men, ran him down and lynched him like that. It's really raw."
