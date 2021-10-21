CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Vassell, Walker lead balanced Spurs past Magic, 123-97

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXu4H_0cXn7PkA00

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has loosened things up on the court after years of structure and it resulted in another successful opener for the Spurs.

Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Lonnie Walker added 17 and the San Antonio Spurs continued their success on opening night by dominating the Orlando Magic 123-97 on Wednesday night.

San Antonio is 23-2 in season openers under Gregg Popovich, but Spurs guard Derrick White said this season is “a lot different than the teams in the past.”

White, the second-longest tenured Spurs player at five seasons, said the team’s young players are comfortable playing freely rather than running everything through a certain player.

“It was a lot of fun,” White said. “Get out, run, make a play for yourself or a teammate. The crowd’s into it. It was a lot of fun out there.”

Mo Bamba had 18 points and Terrance Ross added 15 points to lead Orlando, which trailed by as many as 28 points.

San Antonio finished with 32 assists and had seven players score in double figures.

Every Spurs starter scored in double figures with White adding 16 points and Jakob Poeltl adding 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Vassell and Walker provided a needed boost in scoring off the bench with the team losing reserves Patty Mills and Rudy Gay to free agency in the offseason.

San Antonio scored 21 percent of their points off fastbreaks, outscoring Orlando 26-6. The Spurs forced 16 turnovers while only giving up eight.

“That was it,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We talked about it pregame. If we can hold this team and can keep them in the halfcourt, we give ourselves a chance. That’s a part of the possession game. When we turn it over, we’re giving them free points.”

The Spurs scored seven straight points in a 45-second span late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Walker, a steal and dunk by Vassell and a tip follow by Poeltl. Vassell capped a nine-point run to close the third with a 3-pointer for a 94-71 lead.

San Antonio used their defense to erase an early deficit and build a 14-point lead in the first half.

The Spurs, who emphasized adding 3-point shooting in the offseason, were 13 for 30 overall on 3s.

Doug McDermott, the team’s first free-agent signing of the offseason, had back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 12 points.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando guard Gary Harris did not play after suffering a pulled hamstring during pre-game warmups. His status is unknown. “We’re just going to have to go back and look and talk to our medical and see exactly where things are,” Mosley said. … Mosley said rookie Jalen Suggs was still getting over an illness, which was a factor in Cole Anthony starting at point guard over the fifth overall pick. Suggs started at shooting guard.

Spurs: As Popovich enters his 26th season, the league’s other franchises have gone through 291 head coaches. Every franchise has had at least three coaches during Popovich’s tenure with the Spurs. … San Antonio’s only season-opening losses came against Phoenix in 2008 and Oklahoma City in 2015. … Tre Jones made his season debut after missing the entire preseason with a sprained left ankle.

YOUNGEST EVER

Spurs rookie guard Josh Primo played the final five minutes of the game, making him the youngest player who attended college to play in the NBA. Primo, who turns 19 on Dec. 24, received a thunderous ovation when he entered.

“It feels great,” Primo said. “I felt comfortable going in.”

Primo made his initial shot, a 3-pointer, for his only points.

WELCOME SIGN

Popovich is practically pleased that fans are back at the AT&T Center after fans were initially not allowed at Spurs game last season. Seating was limited in the second half.

“It’s way better with fans,” Popovich said. “That’s just not a gratuitous comment, it’s for real. It helps you generate competitiveness. It makes everything more enjoyable. Players react to it. So, having fans is fantastic. No pun intended.”

UP NEXT

Magic: Host New York on Friday.

Spurs: At Denver on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Pounding The Rock

The Spurs’ main rotation looked solid against inferior Magic team

These games may not count yet, but the Spurs’ blowout-turned-close win over the Magic showed that when the games do matter, the Good Guys have what it takes to dominate inferior opponents. For the evening, Dejounte Murray led the team in scoring with 18 points while Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to contribute 16 points and 5 assists. Keldon Johnson also chipped in 12 points as Jakob Poeltl pulled down 9 rebounds with 8 points of his own as the Spurs’ main rotation built a comfortable second half lead before the third string showed just enough resolve to eke out the victory over Orlando’s starters.
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs seek scoring spark from Lonnie Walker IV

Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV’s pregame ritual centers on easing himself into a state of mindfulness. “I meditate,” he said. “I’m by myself. I’ve just got to get into that mental state. That’s the best thing I can do. I’m not too worried about what Lonnie can do. We know what Lonnie can do. It’s all about having that team flow and looking good within the team.”
NBA
chatsports.com

What the lack of a contract extension means for Lonnie Walker and the Spurs

The Spurs made a lot of roster moves yesterday because, well, they had to. It was the deadline to get the roster trimmed down to 15 guaranteed contracts, so they predictably waived Al-Farouq Aminu. While they were in the act of completing the roster, they picked up former Lakers two-way player and Nets training camp signee Devontae Cook off the waivers and made him their second two-way player. Finally, they exercised the team options of two of their most promising draftees of the last three summers, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, to guarantee they are on the roster through at least 2022-23.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Gary Harris
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Rudy Gay
expressnews.com

Spurs' Lonnie Walker says he's 'not sweating' contract deadline

The deadline for the Spurs to sign Lonnie Walker to an extension of his rookie scale contract is 5 p.m. Monday, but the fourth-year guard said he isn’t sweating it. “I’m keeping it on the back burner, just worrying about the game,” Walker said after practice Sunday. “Let my agency and what I’ve done put forth the effort, and whatever happens, happens. Just got to praise the man above.”
NBA
chatsports.com

SPURS EXERCISE TEAM OPTION ON KELDON JOHNSON AND DEVIN VASSELL

U200bSAN ANTONIO (Oct.18, 2021) –The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have exercised their fourth-year team option on forward Keldon Johnson, as well as their third-year option on guardDevin Vassell for the 2022-23season. Johnson is entering his third year with the Spurs after appearing in 69 games last season...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Spurs Notes: T. Jones, Walker, Popovich, Young

Spurs guard Tre Jones is eager to bounce back from a sprained left ankle that slowed his progress after an outstanding Summer League performance, writes Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News. Jones had to miss the entire preseason after suffering the injury in training camp, but there’s optimism that he will be ready for Wednesday’s season opener.
NBA
ourcommunitynow.com

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic

The Spurs look to kick off their youth movement with a win against the even younger Magic And so it begins! The San Antonio Spurs will start off their 2021-22 regular season campaign at the AT&T Center against an Orlando Magic team that profiles as one of the youngest squads to take the court this year.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Spurs
expressnews.com

The triple take: Spurs 123, Magic 97

Over the past quarter century, there has been no better bet on opening night than the Spurs with Gregg Popovich at the helm. Heading into Wednesday’s opener at home against Orlando, the Spurs were 22-2 on the first night of the season under Popovich. Make it 23-2. Using a balanced...
NBA
SportsGrid

Magic Gary Harris a Late Scratch Wednesday Against Spurs

The Orlando Magic announce guard Gary Harris is a late scratch and will not play in the team’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Jalen Suggs in the starting lineup Wednesday. A Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic...
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs' Devin Vassell eager to experience real NBA opener

After the pandemic robbed him of a true season opener as a rookie last season, Spurs swingman Devin Vassell has been counting the days until the first game of the 2021-22 campaign. “At night, that’s all I think about,” he said. The Spurs kick off the season against Orlando at...
NBA
chatsports.com

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Magic

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. The 2021-2022 NBA season...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
thedallasnews.net

Rebuilding Magic, Spurs tip off season taking the long view

The San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic will look to take positive first steps in rebuilding and making a trip back to the playoffs when the teams open their respective NBA seasons on Wednesday in the Alamo City. The Spurs (33-39 in 2020-21) will be younger and unproven, with DeMar...
NBA
projectspurs.com

Going For Three: Spurs 123, Magic 97

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened up a new era of basketball with a 123-97 victory over the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night in the season opener for both clubs. With the win, San Antonio moved to 23-2 in season openers under Head Coach...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Devin Vassell played perfect Spurs basketball on opening night

The Spurs made up for their lack of a star on opening night as a team, logging 31 assists in 49 buckets and having seven players in double figures. It was a great collective performance that would normally make it hard to focus on any individual. But what Devin Vassell did on Wednesday deserves to be highlighted.
NBA
KENS 5

Spurs 123, Magic 97: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Lonnie Walker had 17 points and the San Antonio Spurs continued their success on opening night by dominating the Orlando Magic 123-97 on Wednesday night. Every Spurs starter scored in double figures with Derrick White adding 16 points and Jakob...
NBA
arcamax.com

Turnovers doom Magic in 123-97 season-opening loss to Spurs

Orlando expected there to be a learning curve with a young team undergoing a rebuilding process, and the Magic got their first lesson as San Antonio forced 16 turnovers while cruising to a 120-95 win in the season opener at AT&T Center. The Magic (0-1) jumped out to a 17-10...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio vs. Orlando, Final Score: Spurs blow out Magic with team effort, 123-97

The San Antonio Spurs started off the 2021-22 season with a 123-97 blowout win over an extremely shorthanded Orlando Magic team. The Spurs spent all four quarters playing with pace and working off their scrappy defense to get out in transition, and while too much shouldn’t be taken from it, it’s safe to say that these Spurs will be fun to root for.
NBA
chatsports.com

Magic vs. Spurs preview: Opening night begins new era of Magic basketball

The Jalen Suggs era. The Franz Wagner era. The Jamahl Mosley era. It’s a change of direction for the Magic, complete with new faces, fresh philosophies and rejuvenated returnees destined to determine their future within the organization. When at full strength at some point this season, the Magic will boast...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

432K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy