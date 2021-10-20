Government shutdown averted, debt limit deadline looms
By Fiona Forney
The U.S. Senate passed a stopgap funding measure Sept. 30, sending the bill to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to be approved, avoiding a government shut- down. Proposed as a temporary solution by the President Joe Biden administration, the clean continuing resolution funds the government through...
The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on, a familiar deadline that will force the country's political elite into high-stakes negotiations over averting a default.
The world's largest economy has never failed to meet a debt payment before, and though standoffs like these have become familiar in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are expected to eventually reach a compromise before the limit may be reached in December.
The looming deadline comes as Democrats appear near an agreement to unilaterally pass a social services spending plan backed by President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill that has attracted some Republican support.
But calls are growing to put an end to the legal limit, with several economists saying the brinksmanship is unnecessary and potentially damaging.
(The Center Square) – The White House is reportedly considering a new tax on the investments and assets of wealthier Americans to help fund several trillion dollars in proposed social spending. Democrats are locked in tense negotiations over social program spending, but the new proposal on how to pay for...
Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats are expected to unveil a tax plan this week that would seek to raise hundreds of billions of dollars from the country's roughly 700 billionaires to help pay for expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change. Democrats shifted to the unorthodox plan...
The anticipation of a government shutdown has made many Americans concerned, particularly those who are dependent on the federal benefits which support them in paying for their foods, necessities, bills, and getting medical products as well. With the strap of the extension of the current limit of debt, President Joe Biden cautioned that “no” another vote could move the U.S. near to non-remittance on loans and moving further into a recession.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned congressional leaders in a letter Monday that the Treasury will take "extraordinary measures" to manage its cash and not exceed the debt limit through Dec. 3, the earliest deadline for lawmakers to once again raise the debt limit or risk a default. Driving the news:...
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill raising the nation's debt limit until early December, delaying the prospect of an unprecedented federal default that would cause economic disaster. The House passed the $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling on Tuesday after the Senate approved it...
US lawmakers rubber-stamped a short-term bill to lift the nation's borrowing authority Tuesday, averting the threat of a first-ever debt default -- but only for a few weeks. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines to pass the stop-gap $480 billion hike, which advanced from the Senate last Thursday after weeks of heated debate.
Members of the House of Representatives returned to Washington on Tuesday to approve a short-term lift of the nation's debt limit and ensure the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December. The final vote was 219-206, completely along party lines. What You Need To Know. Members of...
The US government has decided to provide the average American family $5086 in coronavirus stimulus money as a result of an expanded child tax credit. According to the plan, more than $15 billion have been decided to be distributed in July to American families as child tax credit payments. These funds are meant to provide financial relief from economic pressure owing to Covid-19.
Could you be in line for more payments or will the next two be your last?. Millions of Americans across the United States have become used to receiving extra monthly payments deposited into their bank accounts since July. But, there are just two more payments coming unless Congress takes action to offer more relief.
President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats have failed to get the votes for a proposed major overhaul of the tax code and are now being forced to cut the size and scope of their planned infrastructure and social welfare legislative package as well.
The United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced the proposal of a new tax that could hit unrealized capital gains. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Oct 24, Secretary Yellen stated that they were looking into new taxes that would hit the very wealthy. Sponsored. However, part...
US President Joe Biden's Democratic allies are considering imposing a tax on the wealthiest Americans, a longstanding goal of the political left that could finally be enacted to pay for a massive social spending plan. The social spending plan is one of two bills Biden has proposed that have become planks of his presidency, the other being an infrastructure proposal worth around $1.2 trillion.
A proposal by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats to require banks and other financial institutions to send the IRS additional information about Americans’ bank accounts is another step too far on a road that the government should not be traveling at all — the conscription of private companies into warrantless government surveillance.
WASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats' attempts to quell the backlash to a proposed bank reporting regime did not go as planned. Critics remain unwavering in their opposition to a new requirement for banks to report additional information on customer accounts to the Internal Revenue Service. Lawmakers unveiled their revised plan Tuesday,...
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Without the increase in the debt ceiling, the U.S. Treasury had estimated it would run out of money...
