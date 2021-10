Dr. Melissa Berke, Professor of Music and Associate Dean of the College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media (CFAM), and Dr. Matthew Brooks, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Orchestral Activities in Music & Medicine, were both honored by the UNMC Interprofessional Academy of Educators (IAE) and inducted as Affiliate Members on September 30. The IAE is a community of educators from across UNMC’s campuses, and select partners, which is dedicated to serving UNMC’s educational mission by promoting the use of best practices by all educators and fostering and disseminating educational research and innovation. While being welcomed into the Academy is a distinct honor, IAE is service-oriented and members are expected to give back to UNMC through service.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO