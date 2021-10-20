It’s a day to embrace everything nutty. No, we’re talking about your co-worker. On this national day of nuts we’re celebrating a healthy and nutritious energy source. Nuts are excellent source of vitamins E and B2. They are also rich in protein, folate, fiber, and essential minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, copper and selenium. They retain the most nutritional benefit in their raw form but that doesn’t mean you can’t get creative with them. They make other things taste better like the pecan crusted chicken, and many use them in pie crusts as well. Companies have figured out ways to make them more convenient these days marketing them for salads and snacks. The little packs marketed for salad toppings are great grab and go snack packs as well and are often mixed with blueberries and cranberries! Walnut oil is extracted by pressing whole walnuts and makes a great salad dressing. Walnut oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that boosts skin health, decreases inflammation, helps cholesterol, has anti-cancer properties and now more than ever easy to add to your diet.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO