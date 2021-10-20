CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Springs, AL

Oh, Nuts!

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, October 22, 2021, is National Nut Day. This day was created and introduced by the Liberation Foods Company to celebrate the nuts in general and the farmers who grow and harvest the nutritiously healthy snack. Most tree nuts go through a pollination period, usually between February and March....

Dothan Eagle

Amateur cooks go nuts for recipe contest

Jessica VanAnda had never tried her hand at the National Peanut Festival recipe contest. But she decided to try it this year and entered every category other than cakes in the adult division. It paid off. VanAnda of Fountain, Florida, walked away with multiple ribbons and won the overall grand prize in the adult division for her Southern Butter Nut Cupcakes.
RECIPES
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Nut Milk Pastes

Rather than selling nut milk by the carton, Nooj creates nut milk pastes that can be purchased by the squeezable pouch. These products only need to be enhanced with water when they are ready to be enjoyed for an ultra-fresh beverage, but their applications go above and beyond just creating dairy-free drinks.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC Action News

National Nut Day

If you're nuts about football, get ready for a touchdown in the taste game. To celebrate National Nut Day, Food and Lifestyle Expert Carolina Tarazona takes a crack at making your next tailgating party a scrumptious success. To celebrate National Nut Day, Wonderful Pistachios has a giveaway on Instagram Follow...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Chilled Nut Butter Snacks

Nestlé has announced the launch of 'Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs,' a refrigerated snack made from premium chocolate and creamy nut butter. The snack will be available in three flavors: 'Salted Cashew Butter,' 'Raspberry Peanut Butter,' and 'Brownie Almond Butter.'. According to the company, the new chilled treat makes for...
FOOD & DRINKS
Goshen News

Pepitas, nuts bring crunch to this fall salad

There is a salad for every season. Spring salads are fresh and delicate, a tumble of baby leaves, new shoots and springy buds. Summer brings vibrant salads that are juicy, sunny and refreshing. Fall leans into the cooler weather and hunkers down with heft and substance. Each salad has a place at the seasonal table, celebrating the timely bounty and satisfying our cravings.
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Espresso Brownies with Nuts Recipe

These chocolate espresso brownies with walnuts are an ideal treat for those days, those minutes to be precise when you want to eat something homemade, quick and delicious! Rich and moist, plus gluten and dairy-free, this dessert is ideal for everybody! 5 minutes to make and voila! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
#Vitamins#Nut#Coronary Heart Disease#Milk Chocolate#National Nut Day#The Mayo Clinic#Chd#Pecans#Llc
vegnews.com

The Ultimate Guide to Vegan Nut Butters

It’s easy to catch a vegan eating spoonfuls of some sort of nut butter for breakfast (don’t judge!)—it’s tasty and full of nutrients our bodies crave. But what’s the difference between the standard peanut spread, the harder-to-find cashew, and everything in between? VN breaks it down for you in this handy guide to various nut butters.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Eco Nut Milk Concentrates

JOI is changing the alternative milk category with its innovative plant milk concentrates and newly unveiled sustainable packaging. The brand's shelf-stable plant milk and creamer bases are made with whole, all-natural ingredients with zero added preservatives or sugar, and a single jar of JOI Plant Milk Concentrate can make up to seven quarts of plant-based milk. The brand is introducing JOI Oat Milk Powder in compostable pouches, the first-ever dairy alternative packaging of its kind, that completely decomposes via home and community composting solutions—a single compostable pouch makes a gallon of plant-based milk.
FOOD & DRINKS
virginialiving.com

Rye Oh My!

Rediscovering one of Virginia's favorite spirits. Rye whiskey is one of the original local spirits. It’s been distilled here in Virginia since the 1700s; in fact, George Washington started one of the first successful commercial rye distilleries in the country in 1797, says Dale William Neal of VirginiaRye.com. And, like whiskies distilled from corn or wheat, it can be made entirely from locally sourced ingredients. Neal says rye was popular here until Prohibition, then largely disappeared until craft distilleries were reintroduced in 2006. Now, Neal’s Virginia Rye Whiskey Trail is 18 makers strong.
DRINKS
marksdailyapple.com

Do Nuts Have Too Much Omega-6?

Walnuts – 9.5 g. A diet high in most nuts, then, would presumably skew the vaunted tissue omega-6 to omega-3 ratio toward pro-inflammatory bodily processes… right? I mean, if you were to eat food fried in high-O6 vegetable oil at some restaurant, that would be pro-inflammatory. If you were to eat cheap Chinese food stir-fried in cheap, high-O6 soybean oil every day for lunch, you’d expect a good amount of oxidized LDL at your next lipid test. And if you were to supplement your diet with a few daily tablespoons of unheated corn oil, there would be markedly negative effects (besides gagging and/or vomiting) on your body. How are nuts any different?
NUTRITION
simplygluten-free.com

Gluten-Free Nut Roast

This Gluten-Free Nut Roast recipe is a great alternative to meat loaf and makes for an excellent main dish for the holidays. With mushroom topping and savory vegan gravy, even the meat eaters will enjoy this!. Nut Roast. Prep Time30 mins. Cook Time1 hr 10 mins. Thicken Time10 mins. Total...
RECIPES
staradvertiser.com

Oh wow, cacao!

The next time you’re about to buy a dark chocolate bar, take a look at its cacao content — it should be 70% or higher, according to Maria Carl-Rogers, who co-owns Kahaluu-based 21 Degrees Estate cacao farm with her husband, Michael Rogers. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading...
HONOLULU, HI
wfxb.com

You May Go Nuts Over This Nutritious Snack!

It’s a day to embrace everything nutty. No, we’re talking about your co-worker. On this national day of nuts we’re celebrating a healthy and nutritious energy source. Nuts are excellent source of vitamins E and B2. They are also rich in protein, folate, fiber, and essential minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, copper and selenium. They retain the most nutritional benefit in their raw form but that doesn’t mean you can’t get creative with them. They make other things taste better like the pecan crusted chicken, and many use them in pie crusts as well. Companies have figured out ways to make them more convenient these days marketing them for salads and snacks. The little packs marketed for salad toppings are great grab and go snack packs as well and are often mixed with blueberries and cranberries! Walnut oil is extracted by pressing whole walnuts and makes a great salad dressing. Walnut oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that boosts skin health, decreases inflammation, helps cholesterol, has anti-cancer properties and now more than ever easy to add to your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Press

Wonderful Pistachios Celebrates National Nut Day

Wonderful® Pistachios Celebrates National Nut Day As Pistachios Are The #1 Snack Nut In America¹. LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy National Nut Day! To celebrate, Wonderful® Pistachios is pleased to announce it has helped propel pistachios to become the biggest and fastest-growing snack nut category in terms of annual retail revenue followed by cashews, mixed nuts, peanuts, and almonds, according to recent Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) 52-week data. The IRI data indicates pistachios experienced a +14% change from the previous year with Wonderful Pistachios alone contributing 96% of that pistachio revenue growth.1.
RETAIL
Food Network

How to Toast Nuts in the Air Fryer

We love using the air fryer for a variety of recipes and cooking techniques, including toasting nuts! The dry, fast-moving, indirect heat provides the ideal toast, for perfectly crunchy, golden brown nuts with minimal time and effort. Most nuts can be toasted directly in the air fryer basket. However, if they're smaller than the air fryer basket holes, like pine nuts and sliced almonds, toast them in a heat-safe baking dish that can sit inside the basket. Here’s our method for toasting nuts in the air fryer, along with time ranges for a variety of whole nuts, halves and pieces.
RECIPES

