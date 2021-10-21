CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

HUD Assistant Deputy Secretary Perez and Lt. Gov. Oliver Address Hundreds of Community Leaders about Housing Policies

By Editor
Highland Park Planet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Assistant Deputy Secretary Michele Perez and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver joined hundreds of housing advocates and policy makers to highlight the investments and policies that the federal and state government can adopt to redress the systemic and institutional barriers that have contributed to...

highlandparkplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
stjohnsource.com

HUD Deputy Secretary Promises Support, Collaboration for Housing Development

When Adrianne Todman left St. Thomas for college in 1988, she narrowly missed the touchdown of Hurricane Hugo, the first in a series of what she called the more “iconic” storms that ultimately changed the trajectory of economic development and substantial growth within the territory. But her family on island...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Pascrell
Person
Britnee Timberlake
Person
Sheila Oliver
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf, community leaders highlight grant program promoting COVID-19 vaccine outreach

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf joined local lawmakers, community leaders, and medical professionals in North Philadelphia to highlight a new grant program that will support community organizations’ COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts. Organizations including nonprofits, childcare facilities, and educational institutions are eligible to apply to the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program, which […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norwich Bulletin

Hispanic-owned businesses in Norwich visited by Lt. Gov.

NORWICH — Nahum Paguada, owner of Mofongo House on Franklin Street, said he's annoyed with the state's tax on plastic bags, as expenses for restaurant owners go up across the board. Thursday, the Honduras-born business owner had a chance to air his concern with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and other...
NORWICH, CT
UpNorthLive.com

Community leaders unveil policy action agenda to address PFAS in Michigan

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, a coalition of community members impacted by PFAS contamination, unveiled its PFAS Action Agenda, a set of policy priorities to address PFAS in Michigan and protect impacted people and communities across the state. Community leaders announced the Action Agenda at...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Hud#Housing Affordability#Housing Assistance#Fair Housing#New Jerseyans#The Murphy Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch Now: Doug House, Illinois Deputy Secretary of Transportation, updates Rep. Cheri Bustos on Amtrak coming to Quad Cities

Doug House, Illinois deputy secretary of transportation, tells U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos that Amtrak is "several years out" from coming to the Quad Cities during a discussion on Oct. 14, 2021. Illinois deputy transportation secretary: Amtrak still 'several years out'. High-speed passenger rail is still "several years out" from arriving...
ILLINOIS STATE
Nevada Current

State uses federal relief to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Steve Sisolak said he has heard countless times how much people with disabilities, especially parents who had lost access to vital school services during the shutdown, struggled during the pandemic.  The state launched the Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students (TOTS) program Monday to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities and ensure these […] The post State uses federal relief to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities appeared first on Nevada Current.
ADVOCACY
Mississippi Today

Strange bedfellows: Former Gov. Bryant, Obama ed secretary Duncan call for end to partisan politics, CRT debate in education policy

If ever there were a political odd couple, it’s former Republican Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and former Obama administration Secretary of Education Arne Duncan. The two recently served as panelists at a Ronald Reagan Institute education forum in Washington, and co-authored an opinion piece calling for an end to partisan politics in education policy.
EDUCATION
WAFB

Gov. Edwards announces nearly $600 million in HUD allocation for disaster recovery

The following information comes from the Office of the Governor:. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that Louisiana will receive $594,931,000 in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the state’s long-term recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020. “This...
POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: Marylanders should take pride in Brian Frosh’s righteous battles on behalf of the most vulnerable among us | COMMENTARY

Brian Frosh, who announced last week that he would not seek a third term as attorney general, accomplished a ton of good for the people of Maryland, particularly the most vulnerable among us — none more so than the poorest of nursing home patients. Among his many accomplishments, Frosh ran a horrible nursing home operator out of business in the state. There’s a lot of competition for the ...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy