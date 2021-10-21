HUD Assistant Deputy Secretary Perez and Lt. Gov. Oliver Address Hundreds of Community Leaders about Housing Policies

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Steve Sisolak said he has heard countless times how much people with disabilities, especially parents who had lost access to vital school services during the shutdown, struggled during the pandemic. The state launched the Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students (TOTS) program Monday to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities and ensure these […] The post State uses federal relief to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities appeared first on Nevada Current.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 HOURS AGO