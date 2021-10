Remember when Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor wanted to look Andrew Wiggins in the eye and hear him say that he was committed to improving before giving him a max contract in 2017? That's about as intense as negotiations get between No. 1 overall picks and their teams when it comes to rookie extensions. Eight of the past 10 No. 1 overall picks have received the max upon reaching extension eligibility. Markelle Fultz may have made it nine were it not for injuries, but his draft status still got him a $50 million deal from the Orlando Magic despite playing in only 105 NBA games in his first three seasons.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO