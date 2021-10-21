CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts to win the return of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group and a local driver stretched into a fourth day Wednesday, with a violent gang demanding $1 million ransom per person. The group seized includes five children aged from 8 months to 15 years, although authorities were...

