The National Park Service could be getting its first Native American director. Charles “Chuck” Sams III is an enrolled member of the Cayuse and Walla Walla tribes and the former director of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. President Joe Biden nominated Sams to be director of the National Park Service in August and a Senate committee met Tuesday to consider his nomination. Journalist Brian Oaster asked three tribal leaders what they want to see from Sams if he’s confirmed. We hear from Oaster about their answers and about some of the harmful history the Park Service has with Native tribes.

