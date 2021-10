Women’s golf finished tenth at Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the Highlands Ranch Golf Course in Colorado on Oct. 10. The course is a par 72 and has a total of 6,415 yards. In round one, Nevada tied with Kansas for sixth. They had a total of 290 points which was +2 over par. Senior Victoria Gailey hit the best out of the five Nevada players who attended. She got 70 points and was tied for tenth place out of the whole tournament. Junior Kaitlin Fleiner shot even and was tied for nineteenth.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO