CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bitcoin Eclipses Fresh All-Time High after Surprise U.S. Move

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Cryptocurrency markets ticked higher in Wednesday’s session, after Bitcoin surged to a record above A$88,900 overnight as investors cheered the successful launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded...

au.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Crypto Update: Bitcoin Outlook Negative, Ripple Trends, Ether At Double Top

Bitcoin trying a recovery but failure to beat 64000 keeps the outlook negative and risks the formation of a head & shoulders sell signal. A break below the neckline at 60000 will confirm. The 100 hour MA is currently at 63000/63500. If this holds a bounce, we have the making of a head & shoulders reversal pattern, which will be confirmed with a break below 60000. The weekly candle is looking less than positive. A weekly close at 61000 is negative and could in fact signal the mother of all double tops. Seriously. This is very negative.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

S&P 500 hits record high on tech strength, earnings optimism

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday, boosted by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and other tech-related companies, while upbeat results from UPS and GE lifted optimism around the earnings season. Tesla Inc rose 5.4%, extending a record run that helped the electric car leader surpass...
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Trading Psychology

Typically, the focus is on price when talking about trading. Still, just like “entries” get more attention because they come first, professionals know that it is “exits” that deserve the more significant amount of attention. It is the risk where the focus should be; related to time much more versus price. The emphasis superseding all is psychology.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin May Fall Below $55,000 After Lackluster All-Time High Breakout: Crypto Analyst

Despite Bitcoin’s breakout to new all-time highs, a closely followed crypto trader thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) could still dip below $55,000 before moving higher. The pseudonymous analyst known as Cantering Clark tells his 79,000 Twitter followers that the price areas around $55,000 and $65,000 could be key entry levels for Bitcoin investors looking for a breakout run.
MARKETS
investing.com

MySize Stock Rallies on Dockers Contract

Investing.com — Shares of measurement technology developer and creator My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ ) have rallied Tuesday after the company said it's been awarded a contract from Dockers (Turkey). The shares climbed to a high of $2.97 on the news. It has since lost some of the initial gains...
STOCKS
Fortune

Stocks and crypto hold steady ahead of a mammoth week of tech earnings

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. At 5 p.m. ET today, Facebook will deliver its Q3 results, kicking off a huge week of Big Tech earnings calls. Last week, tech investors got a bit of a scare when Snap Inc. warned that advertisers were pulling back on their spend in the wake of the supply-chain woes. That pronouncement hit the Nasdaq hard.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Hedge#U S#Bito#Cnbc
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market smashes record all-time high after BTC, Ethereum and Solana surge

Bitcoin surged to a record all-time high on Wednesday, following a weeks-long price rally The cryptocurrency is now up more than 50 per cent since the start of October, overtaking the market value of tech giants like Facebook and Tesla.After breaking the $64,800 record reached in April, BTC continued to climb and was trading above $66,000 on Thursday morning. It marks a remarkable recovery for bitcoin, which crashed below $30,000 in July.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also mirrored bitcoin’s gains, most notably Ethereum (ether) and Solana (SOL), which are both up more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours....
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin broke out beyond its previous all-time high to reach $67k, following the successful launch earlier this week of the first ever Bitcoin ETF. The ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO:NYSE Arca) offers exposure to Bitcoin futures and has continued to rise in tandem with the spot Bitcoin price – its launch was the second most successful ever of an ETF by volume. The second leading cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is also performing strongly. We are likely to see higher prices in Bitcoin over the coming days.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price targets $125,000 as next major all-time high

Bitcoin price makes new all-time highs and cracks above the $65,000 level. Bitcoin enters into a new price discovery mode as buyers now attempt to find a new ceiling. New Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSE ticker: BITO) surpassed $1 billion in trading volume on Tuesday. Bitcoin price created history again as...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin sets new all-time high, is $100K next?

Bitcoin price hits $67k, a new all-time high. Experts predict that BTC is headed towards $100K by the end of this year. The first-ever Bitcoin-based ETF launch is a sign that US regulators are easing down on crypto. Bitcoin has finally surpassed its all-time high of $64,895 set on April...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
investing.com

eBay Could Move Towards All-Time Highs

If we look at the eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) daily chart, we can see it trading in an uptrend for the past six months. Nonetheless, after selloffs, it bounced and made up losses. It reached an all-time high at $77.5 by the end of August. It retracted to $68 at the start of this month but rebounded to $74.
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

Bitcoin Reaches an All-Time High Above $65,000 USD

Bitcoin on Wednesday soared past $65,000 USD to set a new all-time record high. The blockchain-backed coin exceeded the milestone at 9:43 a.m. EST, and it is now trading above $66,400 USD, according to Coindesk data. The record marks the resurgence of the digital currency, which previously set an all-time high of just under $65,000 USD in April before declining to as low as $29,800 USD in June.
STOCKS
Fortune

Bitcoin and stocks push within striking distance of new all-time highs

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Bond yields are climbing, and yet global stocks and U.S. futures are holding their own this morning. That's because knockout corporate earnings are pushing investor sentiment ever higher.
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

Bitcoin Nears All-Time High Price After the Launch of Its First US Exchange-Traded Fund

Bitcoin on Tuesday jumped to a high of $64,476 USD, according to CoinDesk, nearly reaching its all-time high price of $64,888 USD. The coin’s rise was tied to the release of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (exchange-traded fund), launched on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BITO. The ETF does not allow people to invest in Bitcoin directly but rather allows people that are hesitant about the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency to trade based on predicting its price fluctuations.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Bitcoin on cusp of all-time high ahead of futures ETF listing

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Bitcoin hit a six-month high and was within striking distance of its all-time peak on Tuesday as traders bet an anticipated listing of a futures-based U.S. exchange-traded fund could herald investment flows into cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, rose as much as 1.5% during the Asia...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin challenges all time highs but momentum is stalling [Video]

Cryptocurrencies were subjected to further volatile trading during Monday. Bitcoin continued to hit selling pressure above the $62,500 level on Monday and dipped to test the $60,000 level around the New York open. There were, however, net gains after the US open. There was further underlying support from expectations that...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin flirts with all-time highs post ETF launch

Bitcoin was trading in the green Tuesday after the lunch of the first ETF tied to the cryptocurrency, breaking through previous highs by some measures. The cryptocurrency was changing hands at around $63,450 at time of publication. According to price aggregator sites like CoinMarketCap, the price has broken through all-time...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Number Of Bitcoin Whales On The Rise As BTC Chases New All-Time High

Bitcoin whales are not slowing down on their accumulation tour despite rising prices. Bitcoin has now hit $62K for the first time in five months and the market has rejoiced over this milestone. With more growth expected in the coming weeks, investors are making sure that they do not miss out on what the digital asset has to offer in terms of value.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy