Bitcoin Eclipses Fresh All-Time High after Surprise U.S. Move

Bitcoin trying a recovery but failure to beat 64000 keeps the outlook negative and risks the formation of a head & shoulders sell signal. A break below the neckline at 60000 will confirm. The 100 hour MA is currently at 63000/63500. If this holds a bounce, we have the making of a head & shoulders reversal pattern, which will be confirmed with a break below 60000. The weekly candle is looking less than positive. A weekly close at 61000 is negative and could in fact signal the mother of all double tops. Seriously. This is very negative.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO