Regionals: River Hawks roll

MILES – The Easton Valley River Hawks kept up momentum in regional play, dominating Cedar Valley Christian in a three-set sweep at home on Wednesday night.

The River Hawks beat the Huskies 25-20, 25-9, 25-16 to move on in the Class 1A Region 7 bracket.

Every time the River Hawks played the Huskies this season, CVC was able to take at least one set from them. Easton Valley didn’t allow that to happen on Wednesday.

“I think this win is really going to get us going,” senior Dana Carlson said. “I think we needed something like this. We had been getting down a little bit and I think this can help shoot us off, because we know we can do it.”

Easton Valley beat Maquoketa Valley on Monday in their first round, but played a shaky four sets to get it done.

There was no question throughout their regional quarterfinal win on Wednesday who had control of the game.

In that Maquoketa Valley contest, the River Hawks struggled with tips to the middle and long pushes to the corner. Although Cedar Valley Christian threw a lot of the same stuff over the net, the defense responded.

“Our defense was a lot better tonight,” Carlson said. “We knew coming into this game we had to have better defense than we played with before. We really worked on that in practice and I think that showed.”

Kylee Ready ended with a team-high 14 digs and Hadley Farrell added another 10.

Easton Valley came out ready, serving dominantly and digging balls up. They really hit their rhythm in the second set, going on a 10-0 scoring run to end the set.

“Coach has been on us,” senior Kaitlyn Kuhl said. “We focused on defense for a long time, but she told us we needed to put it all together tonight. That was the focus, make sure defense and offense were both equally strong.”

That included big swings from a number of arms, like Kaitlyn Kuhl, Mikayla Mitchell, Renee Hartung and Hadley Farrell. Distribution of the ball was rampant all night.

Kuhl ended with 14 kills for the high. Renee Hartung put away seven and Makayla Mitchell finished with six.

“We knew we had been going to Kaitlyn [Kuhl] a lot,” Carlson said. Carlson ended with 14 of the River Hawks’ assists, with Renee Hartung lead with 16. “She is one of our best hitters and she’s great, but the block knows to look for her. CVC knew they had to look out for Kaitlyn so getting the ball to other people is really important. It throws the block off and gets some spots open.”

After that run in the second, they came out and started the same way in the third.

With just a few points remaining and a double digit lead, head coach Denise Larson subbed in some of the bench players. Players like Emma Bormann, Sam Petersen and Jaysie Wood got to play varsity minutes on their home floor.

“It was great to see them out there with us,” Carlson said. “Them being some of my classmates and closest friends, hearing the student section go crazy for them it just makes me feel good. I knew they wanted to get in and be able to play their senior year.”

The River Hawks host Central City on Monday in the regional semifinal game, welcoming Central City to Miles once more. The Wildcats took down Tri-Rivers Conference Prince of Peace in three straight sets on Wednesday night.

“We know that the next round is going to be tough but this game dictated how we’re going to go into that,” Kuhl said. “CVC is a tough team.

“We physically have the skills to go as far as we want. Mentally, if we don’t stay tough that will be our biggest issue.”

Irish bow out of postseason

CENTRAL CITY – The Prince of Peace volleyball team fell in the regional quarterfinal on Wednesday night, getting beat by Central City in three sets.

The Irish fell25-13, 25-8. 25-17.

Prince of Peace ends the 2021 season 14-21, winning their first round regional game over Marquette Catholic Monday night. They graduate seniors Lilly Isenhour, Braxton Morhardt and Karly Detterman.

Rebels swept by No. 1

DAVENPORT – The Davenport Assumption Knights ended the Northeast volleyball team’s season on Wednesday night, sweeping the Rebels 3-0.

Northeast lost 25-12, 25-11, 25-7 to the No. 1 ranked Knights.

The Rebels, who won their first round over Anamosa on Monday. They’ll lose seniors Claire Empen, Aubrie Kruse, Morgan Foster, Kaia Berggren and Ellie Rickertsen.