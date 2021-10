On-Demand ride-share service starts Monday with extended hours How to ride the new Auburn On-Demand Bus service 1. Download the TransLoc app (available in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store) 2. Sign up: first name, email address, phone number and password 3. Set up your account 4. Book the trip: Make sure your origin is correct, then select your destination, then request your trip. 5. Pay for trip: credit/debit card. You can also pay cash when you enter the bus (exact change). 6. If you do not have access to a smart phone, call 530-906-3171 to schedule a ride with the Auburn On-Demand Bus.

AUBURN, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO