Cell Phones

There are over 200 Squid Game apps on Play Store, and one of them disguises a malware

technave.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're on any social media platforms, you definitely have come across some Squid Game content. The Korean show from Netflix has gained popularity globally and helped the streaming platform attract many new subscribers. Therefore, that's how we have this new report claiming that there are some people with malicious intentions...

technave.com

Best Life

Android Users Are Being Charged Hundreds After Clicking on This Message

Most smartphone users are aware of the risks that come from downloading or clicking on something whose origins aren't quite clear. But the latest scam, which has been brewing since the end of 2020, may even fool the most tech-savvy among us. Hackers are targeting the 2.5 billion Android users around the world and have already managed to scam millions of them out of hundreds of dollars on their phone bills by having them click on an enticing, seemingly innocuous message. Read on to find out what to avoid saying "yes" to in order to make sure you don't fall victim to this new scam.
CELL PHONES
nunewsindustry.com

Google has banned 3 malicious Android apps from Play Store

Over 150 harmful apps were recently banned by Google. Google has removed three harmful apps from the Play Store yet again. Google announced at Google I/O this year that there are already 3 billion active Android devices, and the removal of these apps will helping individuals who may have been duped into using them.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

'Squid Game' malware has already arrived on Android phones

Squid Game is Netflix’s biggest original hit ever, with more than two-thirds of all subscribers reportedly watching the show since its release about a month ago. That success means millions of people are now invested in the Squid Game cinematic universe, eager for more content in any possible form. A...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Apple defends not allowing apps outside of App Store by detailing Android malware problems

In context: Amid an antitrust investigation against Apple by EU regulators, as well as the discussion subsequently generated around the topic, the iPhone maker has published a 31-page report defending why its iOS ecosystem is limited to the App Store. The tech giant attempts to justify its refusal of allowing app sideloading onto their smartphones by highlighting how Android has been heavily exploited by malware.
CELL PHONES
Liliputing

Data Safety app info coming to Google Play Store in February

Android apps downloaded from the Google Play Store already have to ask users for permission before they can use your camera or mic, access your contact list or local storage, or certain other data or features. But starting next year, Google will make it easier to users to see how...
CELL PHONES
massivelyop.com

As Steam heads off blockchain games, the Epic Games Store welcomes them

At this point in my life, I don’t fully understand how cryptocurrency and NFTs work, but there’s no shortage of explainers out there, and even I know that they’re controversial, unstable, and detrimental to video games, which is why I gave a solemn nod of approval to hear that Valve was taking steps to block NFT games from its platform.
VIDEO GAMES
The Drum

Debt relief app taps into Squid Game craze with business card promo

Netflix’s surprise global hit Squid Game has taken on a life of its own, with agency Wunder co-opting the show’s signature plot device to reach out to Americans worried about debt, playing on the themes of the show. The runaway South Korean hit centers on the corrupting influence of money...
TV & VIDEOS
Design Taxi

Beware: ‘Squid Game’ Malware Infiltrates Phones With Fake Wallpapers

If you’ve got Netflix, you’re probably in one of the 142 million households worldwide that have caught mega-hit series Squid Game. And with the show’s popularity, has come real-life events and pet costumes. However, if you’re tempted to channel your love for anything Squid Game by decking out your devices...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Play Store apps will need to add expanded safety labels by April 2022

Google is opening up a new form for developers to add more extensive privacy and safety information to an app’s Play Store listing. The company announced in a post on the Android Developers Blog that the new Data safety form has already begun rolling out, with full access available to all developers with a few weeks.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Google reducing its Play Store fees to 15% for Android developers

Last month, the US courts finally released their ruling on the Epic Games vs Apple saga. The final result? Neither side came out with a solid win. Apple is trying to appeal the ruling as expected, but Google seems to be taking a step back with its service fees instead.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Microsoft WHQL-signed FiveSys driver was actually malware in disguise

Malware is dangerous enough as it is. But those that appear harmless as they carry some form of indicators of legitimacy on them are probably the worst of the kind. Such is the case with a new malicious driver called "FiveSys". Security researchers over at Bitdefender found that this new...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Players beware - Squid Game malware is here

Threat actors have capitalized on the popularity of Netflix’s Squid Game to push a malware-laden phone wallpaper app based on the show onto the Google Play Store. Cybersecurity experts brought the app to the attention of Google, who have now booted it off the platform, but not before it had clocked over 5000 downloads.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Google to cut Play Store fees for subscription-based apps next year

Google said it plans to lower the commission it collects from subscription-based apps to 15% from 30% on Google Play starting next year. The announcement comes following criticism from regulators and app developers over its fee structure. In a blog post on Thursday, Google said it has made key changes,...
INTERNET
imore.com

Apple announces App Store changes in wake of Epic Games ruling

Apple has announced some big changes to its App Store. Developers can now target users, telling them about other ways to pay for goods. It comes following the Epic Games ruling and antitrust criticism regarding its App Store. Apple announced on Friday that developers will be allowed to target users...
VIDEO GAMES
securityboulevard.com

Premium SMS Scam Apps on Play Store | Avast

Last week, I reported 80 apps belonging to a premium SMS scam campaign, which signs victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earn a bad actor or actors money while ultimately leaving victims completely empty-handed, to Google’s Security Team. This led to their swift removal from the Google Play Store. The apps that I discovered are part of the UltimaSMS campaign, consisting of 151 apps that at one point or another had been available for download on the Google Play Store. These apps have been downloaded more than 10.5 million times, and are nearly identical in structure and functionality; essentially copies of the same fake app used to spread the premium SMS scam campaign. This leads me to believe that one bad actor or group is behind the entire campaign. I have dubbed the campaign “UltimaSMS”, because one of the first apps I discovered was called Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro.
INTERNET
New York Post

‘Squid Game’ apps are infecting devices with malware viruses: report

“Squid Game” is still going viral — and not in a good way. With the “Squid Game” craze sweeping the globe, cyber criminals are scrambling to cash in on unsuspecting fans of Netflix’s hyper-violent hit Korean series. In the latest scam, discovered by a cybersecurity researcher, an app for SG-themed wallpaper — available on the Google Play Store — has been installing insidious malware onto people’s phones, the Sun reported.
CELL PHONES

