Redmi Note 11 series is set to go official on the 28th of October, and less than a week is now left for the launch. Well, there were already leaks related to a 120Hz AMOLED panel on the Pro version, and now, the company has officially announced the same on its Weibo page. The company posted a lot of images that showcase the AMOLED panel on the phone but only in one post it mentioned “Note 11 Pro”. So, we assume the vanilla variant still has an LCD, and only the Pro version gets an AMOLED panel.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO