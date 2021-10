With the PlayStation 5 approaching one year on the market soon, we're still at a point where many people have been unable to secure one of the new consoles to upgrade from the PlayStation 4. The holiday season will expectedly bring about another rush of people looking to get their hands on a PlayStation 5, but Sony has said it'll only have "a limited amount" of consoles available to purchase through PlayStation Direct during the holidays. To help people prepare for that process, Sony announced this week that it's opening up a registration system for people to receive invites to purchase the console.

LOTTERY ・ 14 DAYS AGO