More destructive than any specific policy item modern Democrats are pushing this year are the ideas they use to justify their agenda. The $3.5 trillion bill that President Joe Biden and Democrats are now attempting to cram through Congress via reconciliation is meant to create a European-style cradle-to-grave welfare state here in the United States. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the bill's Senate author, has, for years, praised systems across the Atlantic. As have many other Democrats.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO