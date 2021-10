For any immigrant, it is not the place you land but the place you put down your roots that matters the most. My wife, Megan and I came to Saratoga Springs in 2014 from Chapel Hill, NC. Our son was born here and now goes to school here. He plays T-ball with Little League and Soccer at the Y. I’m running for him. And for all our children.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO