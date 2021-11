Connections between students and local employers were sparked at the Manufacturer's Expo at the Montrose Pavilion on Oct. 28, 2021. “This has been the culminating event for us for our STEM initiatives, because our community partners get to see what our students are like but then our students in turn get to see what kind of local industry and careers are available to them,” John Steele, the school district’s secondary curriculum and STEM coordinator.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO