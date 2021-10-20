Resurrection Catholic Church’s Craft Fair makes successful return

St. Jude Catholic Church in Wofford Heights is hosting its Fall Festival this year. The festival will be on Friday through Sunday, Oct. 22-24. All are welcome to attend at no admission charge from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to until 3 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a large yard sale, a food pantry with baked goods, jams and jellies, craft items for sale inexpensively, a raffle with various cash prizes, gift baskets, a silent auction on several items and food to go from the kitchen. All of this occurs at St. Jude Catholic Church, 86 Nellie Dent Drive, Wofford Heights. Call the parish office at 760-376-2416 for more information.
