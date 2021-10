NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crime is on the minds of New York City voters as they head to the polls in less than two weeks. The Manhattan district attorney‘s race could bring big and historic changes to the office after Cyrus Vance chose not to run for re-election. Democratic candidate, and presumed frontrunner, Alvin Bragg is a former deputy chief attorney general of New York. Republican Thomas Kenniff is a former prosecutor and veteran. Both are vying to become the next Manhattan district attorney, but that’s all they have in common. “I’ve spent the past 20-plus years getting to the root causes, following the...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO