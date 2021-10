The housing plan working group will hold its first meeting Friday, Oct. 22 to begin the process of developing a new housing plan for present and future housing issues. The group was created earlier this month to update the previous housing plan created in 2007. Since then, Needham has surpassed the affordability goal of 10 percent to protect the town from Chapter 40B, but there are still issues that need to be addressed.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO