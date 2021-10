As the standoff over the Chicago police vaccination reporting mandate continues, some Indiana officials are stepping in to try to lure disgruntled officers across the border. Indiana U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican, spoke on Fox News this week with a pitch to Chicago police officers turned off by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order to report their vaccination status: Come to the Hoosier State instead. In a Thursday statement to the Tribune, he added that “several experienced Chicago cops” have already reached out to his office.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO