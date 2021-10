Poker Powher Ambassador Abby Merk chats with PokerNews at her very first World Series of Poker. Despite only playing for a short time, she is already making waves in the industry. She reveals why she thinks only .5% of poker players are girls under 30, and we take to the floor at the WSOP Ladies Event to find out if we are doing enough as an industry for women in poker.

GAMBLING ・ 15 DAYS AGO