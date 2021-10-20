Case counts down, Hawaii to welcome back tourists

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I wrote a post back on August 24th about 10 good reasons to postpone your Hawaii trip. The reason was because Governor Ige of Hawaii pleaded with tourists not to come. He said, “Our hospitals are reaching capacity and our ICUs are filling up. Now is not a good time to travel to Hawaii.” He added, “It will take six to seven weeks to see significant change in the number of COVID cases. It is a risky time to be traveling right now. Everyone, residents and visitors alike, should reduce travel to essential business activities only.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO