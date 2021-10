Raleigh, N.C. — A bicyclist who died last year after he was attacked on a Raleigh greenway had been stabbed repeatedly from behind, according to an autopsy released Monday. Chauncey Weinkoop Depew Jr., 57, was found bleeding in a tunnel on the Walnut Creek Greenway south of downtown on Aug. 20, 2020, by another cyclist. His bike, a bicycle helmet and one shoe were found nearby, according to the autopsy report.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO