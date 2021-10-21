CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Paul Sullivan: Chicago Bulls begin their 2021-22 journey with a 94-88 win over the Detroit Pistons — and with many questions waiting to be answered

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Newsbug.info
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all of the hype about the Chicago Bulls roster overhaul, the new era finally began Wednesday night with the season opener against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. But was this really the beginning of a new era for the Bulls or just a continuation of the...

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: New players make an impact in first win of 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls had a really close win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It was an awesome way to start the 2021-22 season off. Some people were concerned about them because the Pistons aren’t very good and the Bulls struggled to lead at times. However, this is the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 2 measurable goals for success in the 2021-22 season

The season outlook for the Detroit Pistons is at least somewhat optimistic, justified mainly through securing the first overall draft pick, Cade Cunningham. Still, this does not mean they are all of a sudden competing for a playoff spot, far from it. They are only one year removed from being one of the worst teams in the league, so expectations must be set accordingly.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Ras
Chicago Tribune

4-0 Chicago Bulls aren’t about to celebrate being the Eastern Conference’s only unbeaten team: ‘It don’t mean nothing. ... We can’t carry this record like it’s some sort of badge of honor’

DeMar DeRozan returned to the city he helped turn into a basketball town and led the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 111-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan scored 26 points, including eight in the final 4½ minutes, to prevent the Bulls from blowing a game they led by 20 points in the third quarter. “You live for those moments, honestly,” DeRozan said. “I get up for those moments. I love ...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Offseason In Review: Detroit Pistons

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves, examine what still needs to be done before opening night, and look ahead to what the 2021/22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons come up a little short in season opener against Bulls, 94-88

Detroit — Even if the Pistons don’t end up being a playoff team this season, they look like they’ll be fun to watch, and play hard in most games. Against the Chicago Bulls — who, by most accounts, will be a tough playoff-level team — the Pistons made a statement and stayed close throughout the regular-season opener.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup for 2021-22 NBA Season​

Chicago Bulls starting lineup for 2021-22 NBA season​ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Few teams have undergone more changes than the Chicago Bulls in the past year. The Bulls were entering an offseason of uncertainty 12 short months ago. They held the fourth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
CBS Detroit

Bulls Beat Pistons 94-88 In Opener

Zach LaVine can still score in bunches when needed. LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter to spark sluggish Chicago, leading the Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams. Detroit’s Jerami Grant was off on...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

5 burning Bulls questions for 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls pushed their chips into the center of the table with an active offseason. After a bevy of acquisitions that included sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, and the inking of Alex Caruso, only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the roster Artūras Karnišovas and Co. inherited when they were hired in the spring of 2020.
NBA
Pantagraph

Chicago Bulls open 2021-22 season with new roster, style

The Chicago Bulls entered the 2018-19 season with a young nucleus, a budding star in Zach LaVine and an overall feeling that better days were ahead. The rebuild was only in Year 2, but Bulls President and COO Michael Reinsdorf voiced optimism about the team’s immediate future and the chances of Chicago becoming a free-agent destination.
NBA
NBA

Chicago Bulls announce 2021-22 broadcast schedule

The Chicago Bulls today released their 2021-22 broadcast schedule. NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH) will be the television home and Audacy's 670 AM The Score will serve as the radio home for all local broadcast Bulls basketball games during the 2021-22 season. NBCSCH will carry 79 regular season games. "Bulls Pregame...
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pistons final score: Chicago guts out ugly 94-88 win to open 2021-22 season

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulls’ 94-88 victory over the Pistons to open the 2021-22 season has them over .500 for the first time since March 2, 2017. After all the talk about the Bulls boasting a potentially explosive offense while struggling on defense, it was that much-maligned defense that came up big as the offense outside of Zach LaVine couldn’t get much going. Going up against a limited Pistons team without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham certainly helped matters for the defense, which did get taken advantage of down low at times, but their aggressiveness and activity made life difficult on Detroit. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso continued to wreak havoc on that end after killing it in the preseason, and Patrick Williams got a key stop on Jerami Grant late to seal the game. The Bulls held the Pistons to 40.0% shooting, 6-of-28 shooting from 3 and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 things to watch vs. Bulls with Cade Cunningham out

Fans of the Detroit Pistons are going to have to wait to see Cade Cunningham, who will miss the home opener vs. the Bulls with a sprained ankle. This is disappointing news, but the Pistons have been subtly lowering expectations for his return for over a week now, so fans should have been prepared.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy