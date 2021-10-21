Visit A Working Museum That’s Dedicated To Cable Car History At This Historic Spot In Northern California
By Emerson
Only In Northern California
5 days ago
Have you ever wondered exactly how cable cars became such a well-known symbol for San Francisco? It’s no secret that cable cars have played a huge role in The City’s history. In addition to their status as a beloved symbol, cable cars are a mode of transportation that persists to this day. There’s even a working museum where you can learn all about cable cars, their history, and how they work. In fact, this museum is the hub of the city’s cable car routes! You’ll be in the middle of the action when you visit this amazing museum, so consider this historic spot a must-visit.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you been to the Cable Car Museum in San Francisco? This place is incredible! It’s amazing to see how this SF icon got its start. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
Address: San Francisco Cable Car Museum, 1201 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
