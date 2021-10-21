Why Does ‘The Batman’ Trailer Hide Riddler’s Face?

No one has ever accused Bruce Wayne of being a reasonable, well-adjusted person. It takes a special kind of person to dress in a Bat costume and beat up criminals every night. But if there's one takeaway from the new The Batman trailer that dropped at DC FanDome, it's that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight might just be the most deranged one yet. The Batman isn't coming until 2022, but trailer #2 for the latest Caped Crusader movie features a ton of characters from Gotham City: Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman, Colin Farrell's Penguin, Paul Dano's Riddler, and... who are those jokers dressed as clowns, anyway?! But it's the Pattinson Batman that leaves the biggest impression - and it's a scary one. So let's take a look at five reasons why the new Batman is so terrifying, and one reason why there might be hope yet for Gotham City's brutal protector. The new Batman movie trailer shows us an extended look at a familiar fight sequence between Batman and a group of hoods in clown makeup. As before, we have to wonder if this gang is somehow connected to the Joker, or if they're a prelude to the rise of Gotham's worst supervillain. Either way, Batman is really going to town on these poor saps. We even see him bust out a Bat-taser to deal with one of his foes. The look on Pattinson's face here suggests Bruce is struggling to contain what may well be murderous rage. From taking machinegun fire, to scaring Catwoman, to a worrying monologue heard as the Bat-signal is lit, this Batman seems unhinged. Watch the full video for all the evidence of this and more!

