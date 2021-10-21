CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Does ‘The Batman’ Trailer Hide Riddler’s Face?

The latest trailer for The Batman shows a lot more of the film than last year’s teaser. It features Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis’ Alfred, among others. But it doesn’t show Paul Dano’s Riddler. He’s glimpsed only briefly, or at a remove....

