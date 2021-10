NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On Wednesday the White House announced its plan to rollout a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Over the next two weeks, FDA and CDC committees will meet to decide whether to authorize and recommend use of a Pfizer vaccine for the age group, which could become available soon after. In a press briefing Wednesday, agency officials say they’re making preparations to allow doses to be shipped out as soon as the vaccine is authorized. Providers in Texas Wednesday were able to start placing pre-orders for the children’s vaccine, which will be have its own formula...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO