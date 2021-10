Boston Celtics (2-0) at Orlando Magic (0-3) Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The Orlando Magic close out their preseason the same way they opened it, with a game against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics get their first taste of play on the road as they visit the Amway Center for their 3rd preseason game and their second against the Magic this preseason. They will play one more game on Friday as they travel to Miami to face the Heat.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO