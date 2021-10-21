CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump announces social media company, mobile app, merger deal

By Mark A. Kellner
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump will helm a social media start-up apparently aimed at supplanting Facebook and Twitter, the new Trump Media & Technology Group announced Wednesday evening. The move could put the 45th president back in the online arena from which he’s been banned since leaving office Jan. 20....

m.washingtontimes.com

AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
AFP

'Facebook Papers' hit as platform reports billions in profit

Facebook announced over $9 billion in quarterly profits on Monday, hours after a US news collective published a deluge of withering reports arguing the company prioritizes its growth over people's safety. The social media giant has been battling a fresh crisis since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their sites' potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation. Facebook released results showing its profit in the recently-ended quarter grew to $9.2 billion -- a 17 percent increase -- and its ranks of users increased to 2.91 billion. Facebook executives said on an earnings call that the tech titan would have brought in even more money if not for Apple updating its iPhone operating system to thwart advertisers tracking app users for ad targeting without permission.
INTERNET
New York Post

Trump SPAC appears to be hurting ‘meme stocks’ — but boosting Robinhood

As shares of the “Trump SPAC” get pushed to eye-popping levels, the “meme stocks” that were all the rage on Reddit this spring could be collateral damage, sources told On The Money. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. were trading at less than $10 before it announced its deal with...
STOCKS
CNN

The big takeaways from the Facebook Papers

(CNN Business) — Facebook is no stranger to the limelight. While the company has repeatedly come under fire over the past few years for its role in disseminating misinformation, especially related to the 2016 election, the last two months have been especially turbulent as a whistleblower and top officials have been called to testify in front of Congress following the release of leaked internal research and documents.
INTERNET
AFP

TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat defend impact on kids at US hearing

Three social media networks massively popular with the youngest users -- TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube -- tried to convince skeptical US lawmakers Tuesday they are safe as worry about Facebook's potential harms spills over to other platforms. While a recent whistleblower-fueled controversy has focused on Facebook's knowledge that its sites could cause harm, other social media giants also grapple with safety issues.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Someone Tell Mark Zuckerberg Not to Google Himself Today

Damning revelations about Facebook occupied the home pages of several top news outlets on Monday morning, as a consortium of 17 media organizations began publishing what they had gleaned from thousands of pages of internal documents supplied by product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen. Well, that was the plan—until the embargo on the information collapsed Friday evening, as NBC News, responding to what reporter Brandy Zadrozny described as an attempt by the New York Times to “run down the clock,” published its own findings from Haugen’s documents. Earlier in the afternoon, Times reporter Ryan Mac had reportedly informed other participants via Slack, where the group of journalists was coordinating the rollout, that the paper would be running a piece on Facebook based on “documents we got before the formation of the consortium”—presumably, per the Times’s own reporting, from a congressional staff member.
INTERNET
Variety

Facebook’s Zuckerberg Lashes Out at ‘Coordinated Effort’ by Media to Depict ‘False Picture’ of Company

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, sounding irritated about his company’s latest PR crisis, insisted that issues like misinformation and political polarization are not “primarily about social media” — and he complained about a raft of critical articles published in recent days based on internal documents leaked by ex-employees. Meanwhile, also on the social giant’s third-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg said Facebook is investing about $10 billion this year in its “metaverse” strategy, including in its Oculus VR products, smart glasses and ecommerce initiatives. In his remarks to analysts, Zuckerberg claimed he welcomed scrutiny of Facebook. “I believe large organizations should be scrutinized and I’d...
INTERNET
The Independent

YouTube, TikTok, Snap execs face senators on kids' safety

Bearing down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children, the leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what their companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety.The Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection is fresh off a highly charged hearing with a former Facebook data scientist, who laid out internal company research showing that the company's Instagram photo-sharing service appears to seriously harm some teens. The panel is widening its focus to examine other tech platforms, with millions or billions of users, that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Times

Welcome for Truth Social, a woke-free worldview

Freshness is nice. Familiarity is, too, but the capture of social media by so-called “progressives” has subjected Americans to a torrent of outlandish images and words informing them that the arc of history demands they abandon the way of life they hold dear. Now returns Donald Trump to the public eye with his signature appeal to not only hold fast but push back. The competition among media outlets for attention is already stiff, but if Mr. Trump is determined to mount a counterbalance to the lethal left, he is welcome back to the fray.
INTERNET
WTAJ

Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that […]
RICHMOND, VA
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
CNN

Trump SPAC skyrockets as much as 1,657% since deal was announced

New York (CNN Business) — Former President Donald Trump's planned return to Wall Street is setting off a frenzy. Shares of the shell company that Trump's new media company plans to merge with surged as much as 284% on Friday, prompting a series of trading halts for volatility. The company,...
POTUS
Reuters

Trump SPAC is the last thing U.S. watchdogs need

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A blank-check firm’s deal with Donald Trump could be a toxic cocktail for U.S. market watchdogs. Not because of the potential for investor abuse, but because the 45th commander in chief’s new venture, a merger between his new media outfit and a special-purpose acquisition company, risks drawing the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators further into a counterproductive political quagmire.
POTUS

