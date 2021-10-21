CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Do we even want pre-pandemic work conditions?

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot since 1942, when women flooded into the workplace in support...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

McDonald's New Happy Meal Might Be The Most Shocking Change They've Ever Made, Like Ever

McDonald’s just gave notice to its customers that its Happy Meals will look a little different soon. No, the Illinois-based fast food chain announced won’t be taking away the french fries (phew), but they *are* taking away the plastic toys. While the 80s kid in us is sad to see the dolls and cars we collected in our youths disappearing from the McDonald’s experience altogether, we are lovin’ the company’s sustainability efforts.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Butner Creedmoor News
Buffalo News

Pandemic Lessons: When do we know it's OK to listen to the science?

An enrapturing first date doesn’t guarantee a happy, lifelong marriage. A single great game doesn’t instantly win a high school athlete a Division I scholarship. One – or even two or three – hard-driving workouts won’t sculpt you into great shape. And a few studies supporting a specific approach to...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Post

The pandemic made things even worse for working women over 40

Covid made things much harder for a lot of workers, but it has been financially devastating for many older women. One of the most defining and troubling aspects of the pandemic is how badly it has affected women. And now a new report from AARP finds that when you dig further into the numbers, the financial fallout from the pandemic has been more pronounced for mid-career and older workers.
BUSINESS
hbr.org

Research: Women Leaders Took on Even More Invisible Work During the Pandemic

The events of the last year and a half have put intense pressure on companies to do more to support employees and act on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Women leaders are meeting this moment and taking on the extra work that comes with it — but they’re not getting recognized or rewarded for it. As a result, this mission-critical work is in danger of being relegated to “office housework”: Necessary tasks and activities that benefit the company but go unrecognized, are underappreciated, and don’t lead to career advancement. That’s a main finding from the new 2021 Women in the Workplace report by LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company, which I co-authored.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Facebook Papers' hit as platform reports billions in profit

Facebook announced over $9 billion in quarterly profits on Monday, hours after a US news collective published a deluge of withering reports arguing the company prioritizes its growth over people's safety. The social media giant has been battling a fresh crisis since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their sites' potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation. Facebook released results showing its profit in the recently-ended quarter grew to $9.2 billion -- a 17 percent increase -- and its ranks of users increased to 2.91 billion. Facebook executives said on an earnings call that the tech titan would have brought in even more money if not for Apple updating its iPhone operating system to thwart advertisers tracking app users for ad targeting without permission.
INTERNET
restorationnewsmedia.com

Medicaid expansion remains unwise

North Carolina lawmakers are reportedly considering some form of Medicaid expansion as part of a fin... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Why do mental health conditions raise death risk during the pandemic?

A study finds that people with mental health issues or intellectual disabilities have been far more likely to die during the pandemic than others. More people in these groups have died of COVID-19 and other causes. There are likely several reasons for this disparity. According to a new study, people...
MENTAL HEALTH
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rural NC has chance at revitalization

The rural-urban divergence in North Carolina has become so acute that it turned one of the most righ... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy