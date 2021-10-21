CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

You Can Tell Things Are Picking Up In The Permian Basin

By Gunner
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Average house prices/values are on the rise, there's much more traffic on the roads, the fast-food lines are longer, the wait to get a table at your favorite restaurant is expanding, and the gas prices are on the way UP..... Here are just a few from around the Midland area today,...

kbat.com

KBAT 99.9

Fair Grounds Themed Restaurant in Midland

Have you heard about Fair to Midland? Yeah, me either, well not really. I remember hearing about a place with an open fair grounds type feel coming to Midland but that was in 2019 before the pandemic hit so I just assumed it got squashed like all the other cool stuff that got ruined by Covid. Well Fair to Midland is gearing up to open pretty soon and I gotta say I’m pretty pumped. Fair to Midland, 1115 Tradewinds Blvd, is a food, beverage and entertainment location by KPG Hospitality that was originally slated to open in the summer of 2020. The idea is that this beer garden style spot would be open-fair themed with indoor and outdoor seating, fair type games and fair themed foods. I heard there was going to be a slide and I was immediately invested. According to the article in the Midland Reporter Telegram, the folks behind this place were shooting for something that would make people think they weren’t in Midland, which is some what of a passive aggressive neg but I’m fine with it. In the article there was also mention of a hidden little speakeasy kind of bar area and I am also 100% invested in that idea as well. I’ve always wanted to go to one of those bars that are hidden and secret and you have to know the secret knock or password to get in and the door is in like a port-a-potty but I’ve never even known of one that exists anywhere other than Austin or Dallas ect… Fair to Midland plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week but you’ll have to check their Facebook page or Instagram @fairtomidland_tx to find out when exactly they’ll be opening. Check out their FB page, they have a sneak peek pic of the shooting gallery that will give you an idea of what kind of place Fair to Midland is.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Lines Everywhere in Midland Texas-Why Isn’t THIS Line Shorter Than The Rest?

Doesn't matter what time of day... Doesn't matter which meal--breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you're planning to eat out-you'd better allow yourself enough time to wait. Wait inside for a table, or wait in a drive-thru line. Because in Midland Texas--people LOVE to eat out. Constantly. As in--ALL THE TIME. And if it's a weekend and you're headed to McDonald's for breakfast and it's 9:50 am and you haven't left the house yet--forget it. By the time you get there and get thru the line--they'll be serving lunch. Unless you're smart enough to order on the app first and THEN head that way. Then you're probably safe. Which is what makes going to the grocery store such a head-scratcher here. Because with all this endless eating out and long lines and long waits at restaurants--NO ONE is eating at home or cooking at home. Well--rarely they are anyway. At least that's how it seems. With that logic, you'd think you'd be able to get thru the checkout lines at the grocery store in record time since everyone's at the restaurants.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Shopping: A Trip Back In Time

As a "new" Midlander (only having been here about 15 months now)--I'm still discovering all the little nooks and crannies of the area in my daily travels. This time, on a trip to the Spirit Halloween store with my wife to buy a Halloween Costume for each of us for a party we're headed to Saturday night-I discovered a little piece of history in what was once known as the Dellwood Mall. In talking with coworker Kevin Chase and getting the back story as he grew up just a few blocks from Dellwood Mall and walked there regularly with his family and friends to shop and pass the time as kids do--I found out all about the stores that used to be there and about how vibrant a place it once was til Midland Park Mall and loop 250 became a thing here. Some Pictures In case It's been a while--as you can see:
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Driving Around The Permian Basin–Intersections To Steer Clear Of In Midland And Odessa

Let us begin by saying that Road Rage is not acceptable at any time or any place... Not cool. But everyone knows there are those certain intersections that people travel through that are a little scarier than others-and that can cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up if nothing else. It's normal to get irritated when you're stuck, cut off, or worse--in an accident. Patience is definitely an asset driving around on these streets. Scary can mean different things to different people in this scenario. For example, if you're in a hurry, stay away from Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland at all costs because you'll sit there. At great length. Not only because of the traffic lights but also because of all the left turners that seem to be coming out of nowhere--continuously.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

An Open Letter To Drivers On The Loop 250 and 191 in Midland

Now that I've been in West Texas for a year and a half, and have travelled these roads thru every season--I feel like I'm established enough to say: When you're on The Loop 250 or 191 and you're driving in the right lane and approaching an on-ramp with a car on it that's looking to merge--GET OVER!!! Move to the left lane to allow people to get on! I can't tell you how many times I've attempted to merge and have to hit my brakes because someone travelling in the right lane hasn't moved to let me on... I do understand that sometimes there are circumstances where you CAN'T get over because there is already a car or truck in the left lane next to you or near you--so there's nowhere you can go. That does happen from time to time. But most of the time you have the space-so please be courteous and scoot!
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Rent in Midland Goes Up While Odessa Rent Stays Lower

Looks like rent in Midland has gone as low as it will go and now rents are going back up. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, October rent in Midland was 3% higher than it was in September. A one-bedroom apartment went up to $744 while a two-bedroom apartment was $909.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Time Change: Can Texas Please Stop And Stick To Daylight Savings?

We officially have three weeks left to Daylight Savings time-and then Texas, just like 31 other states in the Union-will "Fall Back" an hour to Standard Time once again. We lose daylight but gain an hour of sleep. And for a lot of people, the hour of sleep we gain is enough to make this outdated practice still ok for them. I'm a summertime guy. I like my daylight and longer days with light until 9 pm-ish. Maybe it's the kid in me that lives on--the one who never wanted it to get dark because then the street lights would come on, and mom would expect me home. The kid who always wanted the street corner baseball game to keep going, or the game of catch with my friends, or the long bike rides up and down the streets in our neighborhood while we talked to each other and we'd run into other friends down the street.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Permian Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Valerie!. Valerie is a five-month-old...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

National Employee Vaccine Mandate: These Top 25 Texas Employers Must Comply

With the Government vaccine mandate in place that forces businesses with over 100 employees, Government workers, and businesses who hold Government contracts to require all to be vaccinated in order to come to work... We thought it would be interesting to take a look to see who the top 25 Employers in Texas are, where they're based, and how many employees they have here in the Lonestar State. These are just the top of the list of companies who will be affected by the latest mandates:
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Which Permian Basin Smoothie Bar Has The ‘J-Low Berry’ and ‘Kim K’s Slim & Trim’ ?

Where Can You Get The J-Low Berry or Kim K's Slim & Trim Smoothies? M Nutrition by Max Muscle in Midland or Odessa. Who loves smoothies? I guess the question should be, who doesn't? Smoothies rock and yesterday for the first time I hit up M Nutrition in Midland. Yes, they have a SMOOTHIE BAR and it rocks. Who knew there were so many different varieties of smoothies to choose from?
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Beloved Midland Odessa Business Gives Back

There's a wonderful organization here in the Permian Basin that helps families in Midland provide homes for children living in the state's custody or to a child available for adoption in Texas or internationally. It's called Buckner Family Place, and they provide the needed resources for single-parent families to live in a safe, secure environment while they complete their educational or vocational goals. They also learn the skills necessary to become self-sufficient. We're very fortunate to have a wonderful place right here in West Texas that's so vital to the family unit in our area... And we're also fortunate to have a beloved business that recognizes the contributions they make and how important they are--and who is willing to give back so they can continue to make a difference.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Texas’ 25 Most Dangerous Cities-The One Missing From The List Will Surprise You!

Here in Texas--where we can conceal/carry, you never really know who's packing and who isn't--so it's always advisable to think twice... well, maybe THREE times--before you engage with someone with bad intentions. Even though we can defend ourselves more than adequately-that doesn't seem to have as big an effect on crime as you might think. So--here are the 25 most dangerous cities in Texas, according to the FBI's latest round of crime stats. And you'll be surprised what city is MISSING from the list:
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Free Halloween Activities To Take The Kids For Halloween In Midland and Odessa

We are 24 days away from Halloween, so I guess you could say it it is never too early to start planning what activities. With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, there will be many activities on Saturday. But who says you can only celebrate that weekend. Between both Midland and Odessa there are events going on during the month of October that are free to the public.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

