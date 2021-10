It’s impossible to get every transfer right, so it’s inevitable that some players will have to leave after not quite making it at their new side. As a fan all you really want is the club to do their research and have a clear plan in place to give the new signing every chance of doing well, but it’s impossible to say that’s the case with Donny van de Beek at Man United.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO