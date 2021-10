COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland will celebrate its 2001 ACC football champions this weekend. That's a team coach Michael Locksley has been thinking about quite a bit. 'œOne thing that stood out to me when that coaching search took place, for a guy that I call a great mentor, Coach (Ralph) Friedgen,' said Locksley, who was a running backs coach for the Terrapins from 1997-2002. 'œOne of the first things he said, and it's kind of become a mantra of mine, that Coach Friedgen said to the team was, '˜I'm not going to teach you how to win, I'm going to teach you how not to lose - how not to beat yourself.''

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO