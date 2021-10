What prompted you to run for office? The reason I ran for office was because I wanted to give back to my community. What are the major issues/changes you are focused on if elected? There is so much going on in the city right now that we could be doing better. I will keep taxes low and I do have to say that I like what Mr. Eldridge has been saying about going after grant money. That costs us nothing but effort. I think that the biggest issue in Shelton is that the citizens have lost their voices with my colleagues currently on the BOA. My constituents are very concerned about the direction of our city. They feel like developers' wants are more important than their own needs, needs we should be addressing like quality of life, growing our grand list in a way that preserves the character of our town, and economic development. We all have a chance to change that in this election.

SHELTON, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO