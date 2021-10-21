CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Paul Sullivan: Chicago Bulls begin their 2021-22 journey with a 94-88 win over the Detroit Pistons — and with many questions waiting to be answered

By Paul Sullivan Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

After all of the hype about the Chicago Bulls roster overhaul, the new era finally began Wednesday night with the season opener against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. But was this really the beginning of a new era for the Bulls or just a continuation of the...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bulls: 4 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls are heading into the 20210-22 campaign after a phenomenal offseason. They have been aggressive in surrounding their star guard Zach LaVine since the trade deadline last season. The first move they made was acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vucevic at the 2021 trade deadline. They continued their chase...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

4-0 Chicago Bulls aren’t about to celebrate being the Eastern Conference’s only unbeaten team: ‘It don’t mean nothing. ... We can’t carry this record like it’s some sort of badge of honor’

DeMar DeRozan returned to the city he helped turn into a basketball town and led the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 111-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan scored 26 points, including eight in the final 4½ minutes, to prevent the Bulls from blowing a game they led by 20 points in the third quarter. “You live for those moments, honestly,” DeRozan said. “I get up for those moments. I love ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Ras
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Central Division opponents square off when the Chicago Bulls (0-0) visit the Detroit Pistons (0-0) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pistons final score: Chicago guts out ugly 94-88 win to open 2021-22 season

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulls’ 94-88 victory over the Pistons to open the 2021-22 season has them over .500 for the first time since March 2, 2017. After all the talk about the Bulls boasting a potentially explosive offense while struggling on defense, it was that much-maligned defense that came up big as the offense outside of Zach LaVine couldn’t get much going. Going up against a limited Pistons team without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham certainly helped matters for the defense, which did get taken advantage of down low at times, but their aggressiveness and activity made life difficult on Detroit. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso continued to wreak havoc on that end after killing it in the preseason, and Patrick Williams got a key stop on Jerami Grant late to seal the game. The Bulls held the Pistons to 40.0% shooting, 6-of-28 shooting from 3 and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points.
NBA
Pantagraph

Chicago Bulls open 2021-22 season with new roster, style

The Chicago Bulls entered the 2018-19 season with a young nucleus, a budding star in Zach LaVine and an overall feeling that better days were ahead. The rebuild was only in Year 2, but Bulls President and COO Michael Reinsdorf voiced optimism about the team’s immediate future and the chances of Chicago becoming a free-agent destination.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Detroit News

Pistons come up a little short in season opener against Bulls, 94-88

Detroit — Even if the Pistons don’t end up being a playoff team this season, they look like they’ll be fun to watch, and play hard in most games. Against the Chicago Bulls — who, by most accounts, will be a tough playoff-level team — the Pistons made a statement and stayed close throughout the regular-season opener.
NBA
Daily Herald

LaVine scores 34 points, Bulls beat Pistons 94-88 in opener

DETROIT -- Zach LaVine can still score in bunches when needed. LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter to spark sluggish Chicago, leading the Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams. Detroit's Jerami Grant was...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 2 measurable goals for success in the 2021-22 season

The season outlook for the Detroit Pistons is at least somewhat optimistic, justified mainly through securing the first overall draft pick, Cade Cunningham. Still, this does not mean they are all of a sudden competing for a playoff spot, far from it. They are only one year removed from being one of the worst teams in the league, so expectations must be set accordingly.
NBA
NBC Chicago

5 Burning Bulls Questions for 2021-22 NBA Season

5 burning Bulls questions for 2021-22 NBA season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls pushed their chips into the center of the table with an active offseason. After a bevy of acquisitions that included sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, and the inking of Alex Caruso,...
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons vs. Bulls preview: Detroit begins road trip already looking for revenge

The Detroit Pistons play the Chicago Bulls for the second time in as many games tonight. Detroit is in the United Center looking to avenge its season-opening 94-88 loss. For the Bulls, this is already game No. 3, with the team beating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-112. The good news for the Pistons is that the Bulls will be on a back-to-back. The bad news is, Chicago seemed to have figured something out against the Pelicans.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy