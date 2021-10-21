Paul Sullivan: Chicago Bulls begin their 2021-22 journey with a 94-88 win over the Detroit Pistons — and with many questions waiting to be answered

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulls’ 94-88 victory over the Pistons to open the 2021-22 season has them over .500 for the first time since March 2, 2017. After all the talk about the Bulls boasting a potentially explosive offense while struggling on defense, it was that much-maligned defense that came up big as the offense outside of Zach LaVine couldn’t get much going. Going up against a limited Pistons team without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham certainly helped matters for the defense, which did get taken advantage of down low at times, but their aggressiveness and activity made life difficult on Detroit. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso continued to wreak havoc on that end after killing it in the preseason, and Patrick Williams got a key stop on Jerami Grant late to seal the game. The Bulls held the Pistons to 40.0% shooting, 6-of-28 shooting from 3 and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO