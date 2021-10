There is a huge shortage of officials for Texas high school football. That problem will likely spill over into basketball as well. That was the message that Michael Fitch from the Texas Association of Sports Officials presented on Sunday, the opening day of the two-day UIL legislative council meetings in Georgetown. At this point, Fitch told the UIL, TASO is trying to find anyone it can to officiate.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO