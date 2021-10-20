Tar River parents weigh in on school-conversion proposal

OXFORD — A public hearing this week saw parents, teachers and community members voice concern about the possibility of converting Tar River Elementary School into the new home of G.C. Hawley Middle School.

Many spoke about losing the elementary school and how that could affect families and students. Parents and others reminded the board of Tar River’s high performance rate, and a number became emotional as they shared their thoughts with the Granville County school board.

“I’m not sure what the atmosphere is like in the other schools in the county, but here, we are family,” said Bridgette Harris, the parent of a Hawley student and a Tar River student. “I think because of mistakes the board has made we’re paying the price. We being the parents, we being the students, and we being the teachers and staff don’t deserve it.”

Earlier this month, board members reviewed a case study about potentially closing Tar River Elementary and converting the campus into a middle school. The estimated cost of the change is between $2.2 million to $4.4 million dollars, and officials think it would take at least two years to renovate the facility.

A decision could be made by Nov. 1, if the board decides on a course of action during a special called meeting on Oct. 25.

If the board does not decide on the relocation there are a couple of possible options.

Members could decide to spend more time talking through the various consolidation scenarios, which also include a merger of southern Granville County’s two high schools and potential closures or mergers involving two elementary schools.

They could take any of those scenarios off the table and say they aren’t viable options, or ask for other studies.

Board members are under pressure to act ahead of the 2022-23 school year because Granville County Public Schools system continues to lose enrollment to charter schools.

County commissioners have urged them to merge South Granville High School and Granville Central High School to free up space for the programs at Hawley, which needs an expensive renovation they’ve balked at funding.

School board members have said that the consideration of converting Tar River comes because that campus has the space for athletics, and the size of the building that would allow another use.

“My hope would be that the board will have heard the parents’ comments, take that into account with the different studies that have been performed and then weigh all those options with what we need to do as far as improving the efficiency of our school by reducing our footprint,” said board Chairman David Richardson.

If Tar River is closed, teachers will be moved to the schools where the students are transferred. It has not been determined if students would be split over multiple schools or one school.

Tar River is a newer school in the district and a high-performing school that ranks in the top 50% of all 2,571 schools in North Carolina, based on combined math and reading proficiency testing data for the 2018-19 school year.

The board’s upcoming special meeting on Oct. 25 will be at the Mary Potter Center of Education in Oxford, at 4 p.m.