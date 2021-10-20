CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Tar River parents weigh in on school-conversion proposal

By Ebony Duell eduell@hendersondispatch.com; 252-436-2839
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 6 days ago

OXFORD — A public hearing this week saw parents, teachers and community members voice concern about the possibility of converting Tar River Elementary School into the new home of G.C. Hawley Middle School.

Many spoke about losing the elementary school and how that could affect families and students. Parents and others reminded the board of Tar River’s high performance rate, and a number became emotional as they shared their thoughts with the Granville County school board.

“I’m not sure what the atmosphere is like in the other schools in the county, but here, we are family,” said Bridgette Harris, the parent of a Hawley student and a Tar River student. “I think because of mistakes the board has made we’re paying the price. We being the parents, we being the students, and we being the teachers and staff don’t deserve it.”

Earlier this month, board members reviewed a case study about potentially closing Tar River Elementary and converting the campus into a middle school. The estimated cost of the change is between $2.2 million to $4.4 million dollars, and officials think it would take at least two years to renovate the facility.

A decision could be made by Nov. 1, if the board decides on a course of action during a special called meeting on Oct. 25.

If the board does not decide on the relocation there are a couple of possible options.

Members could decide to spend more time talking through the various consolidation scenarios, which also include a merger of southern Granville County’s two high schools and potential closures or mergers involving two elementary schools.

They could take any of those scenarios off the table and say they aren’t viable options, or ask for other studies.

More from this section

Board members are under pressure to act ahead of the 2022-23 school year because Granville County Public Schools system continues to lose enrollment to charter schools.

County commissioners have urged them to merge South Granville High School and Granville Central High School to free up space for the programs at Hawley, which needs an expensive renovation they’ve balked at funding.

School board members have said that the consideration of converting Tar River comes because that campus has the space for athletics, and the size of the building that would allow another use.

“My hope would be that the board will have heard the parents’ comments, take that into account with the different studies that have been performed and then weigh all those options with what we need to do as far as improving the efficiency of our school by reducing our footprint,” said board Chairman David Richardson.

If Tar River is closed, teachers will be moved to the schools where the students are transferred. It has not been determined if students would be split over multiple schools or one school.

Tar River is a newer school in the district and a high-performing school that ranks in the top 50% of all 2,571 schools in North Carolina, based on combined math and reading proficiency testing data for the 2018-19 school year.

The board’s upcoming special meeting on Oct. 25 will be at the Mary Potter Center of Education in Oxford, at 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden campaigns with McAuliffe ahead of Virginia's gubernatorial election

President Biden campaigned Tuesday night with Virginia's Democratic nominee for governor, Terry McAuliffe. The race between McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin is in a virtual tie heading into next week's election. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discusses the race and why it's so close with CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Central High School#Oxford#G C Hawley Middle School#Section Board
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Associated Press

Soler, Braves overcome Morton injury, top Astros in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — A healthy swing by Jorge Soler powered the Atlanta Braves to a smashing start in the World Series. Making his first start since testing positive for COVID-19, Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1.
MLB
The Hill

Elon Musk rips Democrats' billionaire tax plan

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ripped the Democratic proposal for an annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains on Monday as lawmakers consider the tax as a way to fund the party’s multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. Musk, who as of Monday had the highest net worth on Forbes’s list of billionaires,...
U.S. POLITICS
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
854
Followers
60
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy