The Lady Lions opened up tournament play with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win over Maysville. “We ended the season with the strongest portion of our schedule,” stated Head Coach Nick Apisa. “The teams we faced in those last two weeks had a combined record of 70-18. Two of those teams are ranked in the top ten in state for their division. We had faith that facing those tough opponents would help us to make growth that would get us playing our best volleyball come tournament time.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO