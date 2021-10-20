YKHC's Diabetes Prevention and Control on pharmacists and managing illness

Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, BCACP:When we think about metrics associated with diabetes care, we tend to think about A1c [HbA1c glycated hemoglobin]. I know we’re all out there telling folks to be mindful of comorbid conditions, and we shouldn’t live and die by the A1c. When we think about CGMs [continuous glucose monitors], we have other terminology that gets introduced. How have you talked to your peers, primary care providers you work with, in explaining to them time in range, coefficient of variation? Sometimes everyone associates technology with being more complicated but it’s not necessarily more complicated; we’re just now dealing with different metrics and different ways to look at it.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO