CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

[Warning: The below contains to MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 6 “Time Warp.”]....

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
imdb.com

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Hamster

The Masked Singer's performers did the time warp before another celebrity vanished. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Fox competition series celebrated "Time Travel" night, as each contestant performed a favorite throwback while reflecting on a time in their life they would choose to revisit. After the performance, the show used its time machine to reveal an important memento from the person's past that hinted at their identity. Group A was in the spotlight tonight, as the Bull performed a sentimental version of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan, Pepper belted out "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande, the Skunk sang "Square Biz" by Teena Marie, the...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'The Masked Singer' Hamster is infamous 'Saturday Night Live' comic

The Masked Singer judges were shocked Wednesday when, during the Season 6 Group A semifinals, wild-card contestant the Hamster quite smoothly crooned Luis Miguel’s “Sabor a Mí” in Spanish. Judge Robin Thicke called the sweet performance “easily one of the most charming things I’ve seen in my entire life,” and the panel even thought that Marc Anthony or a member of the Iglesias family might be inside that furry, roly-poly costume.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Hamster: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

Spoiler Alert: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 6, “Time Warp,” which aired October 20 on Fox. It’s been thirty years since he was making copies on “Saturday Night Live.” Now, Rob Schneider has been revealed as the Hamster — Hamming it up, the Ham-star, the Hamsterminator, Masked Over My Hammy, Hams-i-Am, M.C. Hamster — on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Schneider had been disguised as the Hamster, but was unmasked at the end of the sixth episode of Season 6, “Time Warp.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Time Warp#Hamster#Group A
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer US unveils who was behind Hamster's costume

The Masked Singer spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US has unmasked yet another celebrity, with Hamster the latest star to leave the competition. We hope they stored plenty of food in their cheeks to take home. Hamster was eliminated in yesterday's (October 20) episode, failing to impress audiences over their...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped. Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New Haven Register

Fox's 'The Masked Singer' Launches NFT Digital Collectibles Platform

Fans of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” will soon be able to buy limited-edition digital collectibles of the gigantic, disturbing Baby character along with masks from characters that have appeared in all six seasons of the show. On Wednesday, Fox Entertainment and its Blockchain Creative Labs launched The MaskVerse (maskverse.com), an...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why Adam Sandler And Other SNL Vets Probably Wouldn't Be On The Masked Singer, According To The Hamster

Spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!. Another contestant has been eliminated and unmasked on The Masked Singer's sixth season. It was the Hamster who sang his swan song during this week’s time-travel-themed episode, and he was revealed to be none other than Emmy-nominated comedian and actor, Rob Schneider. Ever since Schneider’s gig on Saturday Night Live, he’s remained close to comedians and actors Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and David Spade, not to mention Kevin James, so would any of them follow in their friend’s footsteps? Schneider recently gave his thoughts on the possibility.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy