Meek Mill Feat. Giggs – Northside Southside [Video]

Drake lives a very private life, despite being one of the most easily-recognizable celebrities in the world. Despite his extremely high profile, it's often difficult to pinpoint anything concrete about the Canadian rapper's personal life, who he's dating, or anything else. Most recently, he has been linked to model Johanna Leia, the mother of high school basketball prospect Amari Bailey. They were spotted on a luxurious date at Dodger Stadium this summer, but it appears as though their love has gone dry. According to the latest rumors, they have reportedly split up and Drake is already dating somebody new.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO