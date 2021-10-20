CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9.1.5 Character Customizations: New and Improved You

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of the 9.1.5 content update, players will have access to new character customizations for select races allowing you to create a new version of your hero to take on the...

worldofwarcraft.com

