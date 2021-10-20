9.1.5 Character Customizations: New and Improved You

The latest round of World of Warcraft PTR changes for 9.1.5 are here, and this update focuses on changes to Mecha-Done, a new mount, some class changes and items. After ongoing updates to change certain content as well as work on 9.1.5 on the PTR, Blizzard's latest update on the latter is a very straightforward batch of fixes and changes. Among these include updates to Mecha-Done that range from making a drop guaranteed (Vinyl: Triumph of Gnomeregan) to increasing drop chances, or even make things a little more dicey in parts (Oxidized Leachbeast now has significantly more chances to spawn during rain.). Overall, the stated intention seems to be the result of feedback from players stuck iin parts of this string of tasks and the overhaul is intended to smooth out the path a bit so more players can grab the sweet mount for their own.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO