Game balls from Virginia's 48-40 victory over Georgia Tech. Brennan Armstrong, QB: Armstrong continued his stellar season with another monster night. The junior threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns. He also was the Cavaliers' leading rusher, finishing with 99 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Armstrong is a serious contender for ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO