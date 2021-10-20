CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Urinary pH is an independent predictor of upper tract recurrence in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients with a smoking history

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Sci Rep. 2021 Oct 19;11(1):20675. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-00184-y. Limited information is currently available on predictors of upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) recurrence in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients according to smoking history, although smoking probably contributes to urothelial carcinogenesis. Therefore, the present study aimed to identify...

www.docwirenews.com

contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Prognostic Significance of the Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio in Patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treated with Intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin and the Relationship with the CUETO Scoring Model

Urol J. 2021 Oct 16. doi: 10.22037/uj.v18i.6765. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: In this study, we evaluated the predictability of a modified Club Urológico Español de Tratamiento Oncológico (CUETO) scoring model and preoperative neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). MATERIALS AND METHODS: From August 2005...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Recent Advances in the Management of Patients with Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Using a Multidisciplinary Approach: Practical Recommendations from the Spanish Oncology Genitourinary (SOGUG) Working Group

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 23;13(19):4762. doi: 10.3390/cancers13194762. On the basis of the discussion of the current state of research on relevant topics of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) among a group of experts of the Spanish Oncology Genitourinary (SOGUG) Working Group, recommendations were proposed to overcome the challenges posed by the management of NMIBC in clinical practice. A unified definition of the term ‘microhematuria’ and the profile of the patient at risk are needed. Establishing a ‘hematuria clinic’ would contribute to a centralized and more efficient evaluation of patients with this clinical sign. Second or repeated transurethral resection (re-TUR) needs to be defined, including the time window after the first procedure within which re-TUR should be performed. Complete tumor resection is mandatory when feasible, with specification of the presence or absence of muscle. Budding should be used as a classification system, and stratification of T1 tumors especially in extensive and deep tumors, is advisable. The percentage of the high-grade component should always be reported, and, in multiple tumors, grades should be reported separately. Luminal and basal subtypes can be identified because of possibly different clinical outcomes. Molecular subtypes and immunotherapy are incorporated in the management of muscle-invasive bladder cancer but data on NMIBC are still preliminary.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Ranitidine and risk of bladder and kidney cancer: a population based cohort study

Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev. 2021 Oct 14:cebp.0737.2021. doi: 10.1158/1055-9965.EPI-21-0737. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In 2019, ranitidine was withdrawn due to high levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine, a probable human carcinogen. The risk of bladder and kidney cancer in ranitidine users, however, remains unclear. METHODS: In a Danish nationwide cohort study, we...
CANCER
#Bladder Cancer#History Of Cancer#Concomitant#Cis#Utuc#Nmibc#Bcg#Pmid
docwirenews.com

The FOXM1/RNF26/p57 axis regulates the cell cycle to promote the aggressiveness of bladder cancer

Cell Death Dis. 2021 Oct 14;12(10):944. doi: 10.1038/s41419-021-04260-z. Bladder cancer is one of the most lethal cancers in the world. Despite the continuous development of medical technologies and therapeutic strategies, the overall survival rate of bladder cancer has not changed significantly. Targeted therapy is a new promising method for bladder cancer treatment. Thus, an in-depth study of the molecular mechanism of the occurrence and development of bladder cancer is urgently needed to identify novel therapeutic candidates for bladder cancer. Here, bioinformatics analysis demonstrated that RNF26 was one of the risk factors for bladder cancer. Then, we showed that RNF26 is abnormally upregulated in bladder cancer cells and tissues and that higher RNF26 expression is an unfavorable prognostic factor for bladder cancer. Moreover, we found that RNF26 promotes bladder cancer progression. In addition, we showed that RNF26 expression is promoted by FOXM1 at the transcriptional level through MuvB complex. The upregulated RNF26 in turn degrades p57 (CDKN1C) to regulate the cell cycle process. Collectively, we uncovered a novel FOXM1/RNF26/p57 axis that modulates the cell cycle process and enhances the progression of bladder cancer. Thus, the FOXM1/RNF26/p57 signaling axis could be a candidate target for the treatment of bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Biomarkers in Bladder Cancer Surveillance

Front Surg. 2021 Sep 28;8:735868. doi: 10.3389/fsurg.2021.735868. eCollection 2021. Aim: This is a narrative review with an aim to summarise and describe urinary biomarkers in the surveillance of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). It provides a summary of FDA-approved protein biomarkers along with emerging ones which utilise genetic, epigenetic and exosomal markers. We discuss the current limitations of the available assays. Background: Current guidelines advice a combination of cystoscopy, imaging,and urine cytology in diagnosis and surveillance. Although cytology has a high specificity, it is limited by low sensitivity particularly in low grade tumours. There are six FDA-approved urinary assays for diagnosis and surveillance of bladder cancer. They have shown to improve sensitivity and specificity to be used alongside cytology and cystoscopy but have a lower specificity in comparison to cytology and false positives often occur in benign conditions. Recent developments in laboratory techniques has allowed for use of markers which are RNA-, DNA-based as well as extracellular vesicles in the past decade. Methods: Using the PubMed/Medline search engines as well as Google Scholar, we performed an online search using the terms “bladder cancer,” “non-muscle invasive bladder cancer,” and “urine biomarkers” with filter for articles in English published up to May 2021. Systematic reviews and original data of clinical trials or observational studies which contributed to the development of the biomarkers were collated. Results: Biomarkers identified were divided into FDA-approved molecular biomarkers, protein biomarkers and gene-related biomarker with a table summarising the findings of each marker with the most relevant studies. The studies conducted were mainly retrospective. Due to the early stages of development, only a few prospective studies have been done for more recently developed biomarkers and limited meta-analyses are available.Therefore a detailed evaluation of these markers are still required to decide on their clinical use. Conclusion: Advancements of analytical methods in BC has driven the research towards non-invasive liquid-based biomarkers in adjunct to urine cytology. Further large prospective studies are required to determine its feasibility in a clinical setting as they are not effective when used in isolation as they have their limitation. With the ongoing pandemic, other than reduction in costs and increased accuracy, the need for biomarkers to cope with delay in cystoscopies in diagnosis and surveillance is crucial. Thus clinical trials with direct comparison is required to improve patient care.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Prognostic value of immune-related lncRNA pairs in patients with bladder cancer

World J Surg Oncol. 2021 Oct 18;19(1):304. doi: 10.1186/s12957-021-02419-8. BACKGROUND: The characteristics of immune-related long non-coding ribonucleic acids (ir-lncRNAs), regardless of their specific levels, have important implications for the prognosis of patients with bladder cancer. METHODS: Based on The Cancer Genome Atlas database, original transcript data were analyzed. The ir-lncRNAs...
CANCER
cell.com

Human skeletal muscle CD90 fibro-adipogenic progenitors are associated with muscle degeneration in type 2 diabetic patients

Type 2 diabetes is associated with fibro-fatty degeneration of skeletal muscle. Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is associated with impaired skeletal muscle function and degeneration of the skeletal muscles. However, the mechanisms underlying the degeneration are not well described in human skeletal muscle. Here we show that skeletal muscle of T2DM patients exhibit degenerative remodeling of the extracellular matrix that is associated with a selective increase of a subpopulation of fibro-adipogenic progenitors (FAPs) marked by expression of THY1 (CD90)—the FAPCD90+. We identify platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) as a key FAP regulator, as it promotes proliferation and collagen production at the expense of adipogenesis. FAPsCD90+ display a PDGF-mimetic phenotype, with high proliferative activity, clonogenicity, and production of extracellular matrix. FAPCD90+ proliferation was reduced by in vitro treatment with metformin. Furthermore, metformin treatment reduced FAP content in T2DM patients. These data identify a PDGF-driven conversion of a subpopulation of FAPs as a key event in the fibrosis development in T2DM muscle.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Recurrence, Morbidity, Mortality in Patients With Clostridioides difficile Infection Treated With the Microbiota-Based Investigational Therapeutic RBX2660

A standardized, microbiota-based investigational live biotherapeutic, RBX2660, was found to consistently decrease the risk for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections (rCDI), according to research presented at IDWeek, held virtually from September 29 to October 3, 2021. In an analysis of 5 prospective clinical studies evaluating RBX2660, investigators included 3 Phase 2...
SCIENCE
tamhsc.edu

Surgical removal of bladder cancer yields no improvements for survival, study finds

Bladder cancer is one of the 10 most common cancers in the world and the United States, with urothelial carcinoma (UC) being the most commonly diagnosed form. Also known as transitional cell carcinoma, UC originates in the cells lining the interior of the bladder. Approximately 5 percent of new cases of UC are metastatic (mUC) and can spread to other areas of the body.
ROUND ROCK, TX
docwirenews.com

Multiple Chromatographic Analysis of Urine in the Detection of Bladder Cancer

Diagnostics (Basel). 2021 Sep 28;11(10):1793. doi: 10.3390/diagnostics11101793. Bladder cancer (BC) is the most common type of carcinoma of the urological system. Recently, there has been an increasing interest in non-invasive diagnostic tumor markers due to the invasive attribute of cystoscopy, which is still considered the gold standard diagnostic method. However, markers published in the literature so far do not meet expectations for replacing cystoscopy due to their low specificity and excessively high false-positive results, which can be mainly caused by frequently occurring hematuria also in benign cases. No reliable non-invasive method has yet been identified that can distinguish patients with bladder cancer and non-malignant hematuria patients. Our work examined the possibilities of non-targeted biomarkers of urine to distinguish patients with malignant and non-malignant diseases of the bladder using 3D HPLC in combination with computer processing of multiple datasets. Urine samples from 47 patients, 23 patients with bladder cancer (BC) and 24 patients with non-malignant hematuria (NMHU), were enrolled in clinical trials. For the separation and subsequent analysis of a large number of urine components, 3D HPLC (high-performance liquid chromatography) with an absorption and fluorescence detector was used. The obtained dataset was further subjected to various uni- and multi-dimensional statistical analyses and mathematical modeling. We found 334 chromatographic peaks, of which 18 peaks were identified as significantly different for BC and NMHU patients. Using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis, we assessed the informative ability of significant chromatographic peaks (90% sensitivity and 74% specificity). By logistic regression, we identified the optimal and simplified set of seven chromatographic peaks (5 absorptions plus 2 fluorescence) with strong classification power (100% sensitivity and 100% specificity) for distinguishing patients with bladder cancer and those with non-malignant hematuria. Partial least square discriminant analysis (PLS-DA) model and orthogonal projection to latent structure discriminant analysis (OPLS-DA) with 100% sensitivity and 96% specificity were used to distinguish BC and NMHU patients. Multivariate statistical analysis of urinary metabolomic profiles of patients revealed that BC patients can be discriminated from NMHU patients and the results can likely contribute to an early and non-invasive diagnosis of BC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Depression May Worsen Survival in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

For patients with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), worsening depression is associated with worse survival, according to a study published online Oct. 9 in Psychosomatic Medicine. Barbara L. Andersen, Ph.D., from The Ohio State University in Columbus, and colleagues examined whether trajectories of depression and/or anxiety symptoms would show a relationship with survival among 157 patients with stage IV NSCLC. Patients were enrolled at diagnosis and completed validated measures for depression and anxiety symptoms. Patients were reassessed every one to two months through 24 months, and survival was monitored during that period. The researchers observed a significant decrease in depression and anxiety symptoms with time since diagnosis. After adjustment for covariates, the two-year trajectory of depressive symptoms was associated significantly with cancer survival (hazard ratio, 1.09 [95 percent confidence interval, 1.03 to 1.15; P = 0.002] per unit increase in the Patient Health Questionnaire-9). In the unadjusted model, anxiety was marginally significant (P = 0.053), but was not significant in the adjusted model (P = 0.39). “Even as impressive new treatments are coming online, their efficacy may be constrained for those patients also struggling with depression,” Andersen said in a statement. “We need to help these patients, not only at diagnosis, but throughout treatment to take depressive symptoms out of the equation and let these impressive new therapies do their jobs.” Several authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry. Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required) Copyright @2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Serum Epiplakin Might Be a Potential Serodiagnostic Biomarker for Bladder Cancer

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Oct 14;13(20):5150. doi: 10.3390/cancers13205150. Tumor markers that can be detected at an early stage are needed. Here, we evaluated the epiplakin expression levels in sera from patients with bladder cancer (BC). Using a micro-dot blot array, we evaluated epiplakin expression levels in 60 patients with BC, 20 patients with stone disease, and 28 healthy volunteers. The area under the curve (AUC) and best cut-off point were calculated using receiver-operating characteristic (ROC) analysis. Serum epiplakin levels were significantly higher in patients with BC than in those with stone disease (p = 0.0013) and in healthy volunteers (p < 0.0001). The AUC-ROC level for BC was 0.78 (95% confidence interval (CI) = 0.69-0.87). Using a cut-off point of 873, epiplakin expression levels exhibited 68.3% sensitivity and 79.2% specificity for BC. However, the serum epiplakin levels did not significantly differ by sex, age, pathological stage and grade, or urine cytology. We performed immunohistochemical staining using the same antibody on another cohort of 127 patients who underwent radical cystectomy. Univariate and multivariate analysis results showed no significant differences between epiplakin expression, clinicopathological findings, and patient prognoses. Our results showed that serum epiplakin might be a potential serodiagnostic biomarker in patients with BC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Association of Body Mass Index in Adolescence and Young Adulthood and Long-term Risk of Multiple Sclerosis: A Population-Based Study

Neurology. 2021 Oct 25:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012957. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012957. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To prospectively investigate the long-term relationship between body mass index (BMI) in adolescents and young adults, and risk for multiple sclerosis (MS) at population level. METHODS: We utilized data from the population-based compulsory Norwegian tuberculosis screening program during 1963-1975,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Pparg signaling controls bladder cancer subtype and immune exclusion

Nat Commun. 2021 Oct 25;12(1):6160. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-26421-6. Pparg, a nuclear receptor, is downregulated in basal subtype bladder cancers that tend to be muscle invasive and amplified in luminal subtype bladder cancers that tend to be non-muscle invasive. Bladder cancers derive from the urothelium, one of the most quiescent epithelia in the body, which is composed of basal, intermediate, and superficial cells. We find that expression of an activated form of Pparg (VP16;Pparg) in basal progenitors induces formation of superficial cells in situ, that exit the cell cycle, and do not form tumors. Expression in basal progenitors that have been activated by mild injury however, results in luminal tumor formation. We find that these tumors are immune deserted, which may be linked to down-regulation of Nf-kb, a Pparg target. Interestingly, some luminal tumors begin to shift to basal subtype tumors with time, down-regulating Pparg and other luminal markers. Our findings have important implications for treatment and diagnosis of bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Infrared molecular fingerprinting of blood-based liquid biopsies for the detection of cancer

Elife. 2021 Oct 26;10:e68758. doi: 10.7554/eLife.68758. Recent omics analyses of human biofluids provide opportunities to probe selected species of biomolecules for disease diagnostics. Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy investigates the full repertoire of molecular species within a sample at once. Here, we present a multi-institutional study in which we analysed infrared fingerprints of plasma and serum samples from 1639 individuals with different solid tumours and carefully matched symptomatic and non-symptomatic reference individuals. Focusing on breast, bladder, prostate, and lung cancer, we find that infrared molecular fingerprinting is capable of detecting cancer: training a support vector machine algorithm allowed us to obtain binary classification performance in the range of 0.78-0.89 (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve [AUC]), with a clear correlation between AUC and tumour load. Intriguingly, we find that the spectral signatures differ between different cancer types. This study lays the foundation for high-throughput onco-IR-phenotyping of four common cancers, providing a cost-effective, complementary analytical tool for disease recognition.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Humoral Response Induced by Prime-Boost Vaccination with the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and mRNA BNT162b2 Vaccines in a Teriflunomide-Treated Multiple Sclerosis Patient

Vaccines (Basel). 2021 Oct 6;9(10):1140. doi: 10.3390/vaccines9101140. Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) are treated with drugs that may impact immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Evaluation of “prime-boost” (heterologous) vaccination regimens including a first administration of a viral vector-based vaccine and a second one of an mRNA-based vaccine in such patients has not yet been completed. Here, we present the anti-spike protein S humoral response, including the neutralizing antibody response, in a 54-year-old MS patient who had been treated with teriflunomide for the past 2 years and who received a heterologous ChAdOx1 nCoV-19/ BNT162b2 vaccination regimen. The results showed a very strong anti-S IgG response and a good neutralizing antibody response. These results show that teriflunomide did not prevent the development of a satisfactory humoral response in this MS patient after vaccination with a ChAdOx1 nCoV-19/ BNT162b2 prime-boost protocol.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Seasonal variability of serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D on multiple sclerosis onset

Sci Rep. 2021 Oct 25;11(1):20989. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-00344-0. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of multiple sclerosis (MS). However, its effect on the age of disease onset remains unclear. This study examines the relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and age of first symptom onset among recently diagnosed MS patients. Serum 25(OH)D was measured from forty MS patients sampled near disease onset. After correcting seasonal variability, the association between 25(OH)D levels, along with other clinical measures such as IgG index, and age at MS onset was examined using multivariable linear regression. Serum 25(OH)D was not correlated with age at onset (P > 0.5). We observed bias among previously reported associations between 25(OH)D and MS disease measures resulting from non-random distribution of sampling by season. After correcting for seasonal 25(OH)D and other clinical measures, only CSF IgG index remained significantly associated with age at disease onset (β = – 5.35, P = 0.028). In summary, we observed no association between age at onset and serum 25(OH)D levels but observed a negative correlation with CSF IgG index, although this will require further investigation.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in the Use of Palliative Radiotherapy for Black Patients With Multiple Myeloma in the United States

Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys. 2021 Nov 1;111(3S):S80. doi: 10.1016/j.ijrobp.2021.07.193. PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE(S): Multiple myeloma (MM) is a hematologic malignancy that disproportionately affects African Americans (AA) and has a natural history that is often characterized by painful osseous lesions that are amenable to palliative radiotherapy (RT). There are known racial disparities in the definitive treatment of MM and pain management in general in the AA community compared to other racial groups. We sought to determine if racial disparities also exist in use of palliative RT for MM in the United States.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Reduced Recurrent C difficile Infection Risk in Patients Treated With Investigational Oral Microbiome

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the American College of Gastroenterology 2021 Annual Meeting , held from October 22 to 27, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more from ACG 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

